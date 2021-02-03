GLEN ALLEN, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today that Loblaw Companies Limited is lowering costs and more effectively deploying fleet assets by using an integration module developed by Decisiv between SRM and its Cetaris Fleet maintenance management software.
"With Decisiv's integration we're able to automate the flow of service data," said Wayne Scott, Sr. Director, Transport Maintenance at Loblaw Companies. "Having unified service data is important because our fleet of 350 Class 8 trucks is based at locations across Canada. Decisiv enables us to automate the management of service information so it is readily visible in our Cetaris Fleet system, driving down costs and raising asset utilization."
With its fleet domiciled nationwide and a hub and spoke distribution system, Loblaw relies on Volvo trucks dealerships located near its distribution centers to meet service and repair needs. About 80% of the Loblaw fleet consists of Volvo models and the balance are Freightliners.
On a monthly basis, over 150 service events are managed for Loblaw fleet assets using the Volvo ASIST web-based management platform developed by Decisiv. The integration with the Decisiv SRM platform enables the automated exchange of key service and repair information between ASIST and Loblaw's Cetaris Fleet maintenance management software.
Loblaw Companies Limited is the largest Canadian food retailer, encompassing corporate and franchise supermarkets operating under 22 regional and market segment banners. The company, which is headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, was founded in 1919.
"The complexity and nationwide footprint of the Loblaw Companies fleet operation across Canada requires effective coordination and management of a distributed service and maintenance process," said Michael Gibson, VP Strategic Partners at Decisiv. "The Decisiv SRM platform is being used very effectively to automate the flow of data across systems thereby lowering costs. By driving the digitization of the workflow and approval processes the cost savings and benefits extend to the back office in terms of a positive impact on administrative and management resources."
