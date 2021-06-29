FREDERICK, Md., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- i9 Sports, the nation's first and largest youth sports league franchise, announced today it will open a new franchise in Frederick, adding to the 7 successful territories in Maryland. The new i9 Sports franchise will be owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Eric and Nieshia Stephens, and will be offering soccer, flag football and baseball programs in their opening Fall season.
With over 3 million registrations in communities across the country, i9 Sports® is the nation's largest multi-sport provider focused solely on high-quality, community-based youth sports programs. To achieve the company's mission of helping kids succeed in life through sports, i9 Sports provides a youth sports experience unlike any other, teaching the importance of good sportsmanship on the field and in life. Founded in 2003 on the principle that kids play organized sports to have fun, not to become the next draft pick, i9 Sports welcomes all skill levels and focuses on providing quality instruction that's fun for kids and convenient for families.
The new i9 Sports of Frederick County will offer youth sports leagues, camps and clinics for boys and girls ages 3-14, and will be operating on Saturdays out of a facility that is still TBD as it explores all viable options. i9 Sports is known for its one day a week format which provides families the opportunity to enjoy practice for 30-45 minutes and then go into game play. Not only do the kids get to use their newly practiced skills in a game situation right away, but parents aren't rushing kids to multiple practices a week.
"i9 Sports is a unique youth sports concept that truly puts kids first and prioritizes learning life skills through athletics, and we're thrilled to be bringing this one-of-a-kind experience to families in our community," said Eric Stephens, i9 Sports of Frederick franchisee. "We look forward to enriching the lives of local children and creating a safe and fun environment where they can learn the value of healthy competition and the importance of being physically active. It's the way youth sports should be."
Eric and Nieshia grew up in nearby Montgomery County and their oldest child's first experience with youth sports was with i9 Sports in Germantown. They absolutely loved the experience and believe it was the reason their son, Eric Jr, fell in love with sports at an early age. Eric and Nieshia have decades of sports experience both playing and coaching and are very much enjoying this opportunity. Eric is currently heavily involved with local non-profits such as Sleep in Heavenly Peace and is excited to have a new way of giving back to kids and putting smiles on their faces. The Stephens team plan to have a strong presence in the community and partner with several other local business in different ways that will help the area.
Enrollment is now open for the Fall season. For more information or to enroll your child in your local league, please visit http://www.i9sports.com, email Eric.stephens@i9sports.com or call 301-834-2153.
About i9 Sports®
Based in the Tampa Bay, Florida area, i9 Sports® is the first and largest youth sports league franchise company in the United States. The company offers youth sports leagues, camps and clinics for boys and girls ages 3 and up in hundreds of communities across the country. Sports programs offered include flag football, soccer, basketball, baseball, volleyball, and ZIP Lacrosse™.
A privately held company, i9 Sports was founded in 2003 on the principle that the number one reason kids play organized sports is to have fun, not to become the next draft pick. Reinventing the youth sports industry, customers enjoy the i9 Sports Experience which emphasizes age-appropriate instruction that is both fun for kids and convenient for today's busy families. For more information on i9 Sports, visit http://www.i9sports.com. To learn more about the low investment, low overhead i9 Sports franchise opportunity, visit http://www.i9sportsfranchise.com.
