MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local Logic, a leading location intelligence software provider quantifying everything outside the four walls of any asset to drive every real estate decision in the US & Canada, today announced it has hired William Mulholland as Vice President of Finance, Planning, and Analysis to its leadership team.
In the new role, he will lead Local Logic's finance strategy to deliver on the PropTech company's mission of helping build more sustainable and livable cities. Additionally, Mulholland will build a finance, planning, and analysis team and work in partnership with Local Logic's executive and accounting teams to optimize the company's overall performance.
Mulholland has over two decades of experience within the finance and startup industries, spearheading funding and building finance and operations infrastructures that help facilitate hyper-growth.
Before joining Local Logic, Mulholland served as the Finance Advisor for sustainable aviation startup Craft Aerospace and VP of Finance and Operations at energy and climate optimization platform EntoLabs.ai. He has also served in executive roles at numerous other startups, including Arrivo and Hyperloop One (Virgin Hyperloop One).
His deep understanding of finance, technology, and startups will also support Local Logic as the software company scales and pursues its upcoming fundraise.
"As the real estate industry grows increasingly more complex and demand for our services continues to grow, we are proud to expand our leadership team with the addition of a leading industry talent in William," said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO, and co-founder at Local Logic. "More importantly, William's experience helping startups successfully raise multiple rounds of funding will be instrumental in accelerating Local Logic's continued growth in the months and years to come."
About Local Logic
Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world to make it universally understandable and actionable for consumers, investors, developers, and governments with the ambition of helping build cities that are more sustainable and equitable for the people that live in them. To achieve that dream, we've built proprietary insights on over 75Bn data points, that quantify the built world using data and AI. Our insights are used across the real estate vertical to inform decisions that impact the $217T real estate market throughout the US and Canada.
The platform partners with commercial real estate, travel, and media companies, helping to guide individual projects and overall strategy for major developers and investors such as Ivanhoe Cambridge, Sonder, SmartCentres, and others. Local Logic is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. Learn more at locallogic.co.
