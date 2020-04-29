MILWAUKEE, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LocalJobNetwork™ continues to make transformative growth investments adding two new positions as well as a key role focusing on diversity in the workplace. Joining the company are: Chief People Officer and General Counsel, Dana Serrano, and Vice President Strategic Partnership Development, Bill Fanning. Long-time leader and HR compliance subject matter expert, Roselle Rogers is moving into a new role as Vice President Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion.
Serrano is a Milwaukee-native and will lead HR strategy for the organization. She will be responsible for organizational design, compensation, performance management, training & leadership development, career pathing, talent acquisition, and diversity, equity and inclusion objectives. As an attorney, she will serve as General Counsel working closely on contract review, and compliance and legal related issues as they arise. Serrano has worked for small companies to Fortune 500 enterprises, having highly relevant experience to LocalJobNetwork's growth goals and culture transformation. Serrano's firsthand leadership experience in the recruitment world as well as with high-growth private-equity backed technology companies in Milwaukee uniquely positions her to drive success at LocalJobNetwork.
Serrano joins LocalJobNetwork most recently from Manpower Group, where she was Director of People and Culture. Prior to that she helped lead the cultural transformation and process innovation as Vice President and General Counsel of Zywave, Milwaukee. She holds a JD from Marquette University Law School, and a BA in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Patrick Sheahan, CEO and President of LocalJobNetwork stated, "The Chief People Officer is a newly created position within LocalJobNetwork and represents our ongoing commitment and investment in our most important asset – our people. Adding Dana to focus on our people and culture will help us to not only attract, retain, and develop top talent within our community but also propel the company's diversity initiatives. These three appointments are critical to accomplish our growth objectives but also core to our mission, which is to help companies build diverse teams to transform business. Our transformation from a legacy focus on job board recruitment to a SaaS based provider of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion talent acquisition technology solutions continues. I'm excited about the team we've built!"
In his new role as VP of Strategic Partnership Development, Fanning will focus on pursuing, cultivating and managing key partners and contributing to product strategy for LocalJobNetwork. He will collaborate with commercial and executive leadership to drive strategic partnerships for revenue growth, lead generation and product packaging.
Fanning is a proven relationship builder, business development guru and proud military veteran. For more than 20 years, he has been developing partnerships to propel organizational growth and revenue. He has held numerous partner and sales roles with human capital management companies such as The Ladders, Oracle, ADP, Peoplesoft, TMP and Ceridian. Fanning holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Salem State University, Salem, Mass, is a ROTC Graduate and supports local veterans to enrich their lives and connect them to their local community with Team RWB.
Rogers has been with LocalJobNetwork for nearly 14 years, assisting the company in numerous capacities through high growth years as it built a national job board, and launched its OFCCP compliance and diversity recruiting products. In her new role, she will lead LocalJobNetwork's diversity, equity and inclusion program and thought leadership in DEI and OFCCP compliance.
Rogers holds senior professional certifications with HR Certification Institute and SHRM and is a Director of the UP Alumni Association of Wisconsin. She has a Bachelor of Arts, Economics, from the University of the Philippines and a postgraduate diploma in human resources development from Ateneo de Manila University.
About LocalJobNetwork:
LocalJobNetwork (localjobnetwork.com), with offices in Milwaukee and Minneapolis, is the industry leader providing federal contractors with a fully outsourced solution to comply with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP). The company was founded in 1996, has 3800+ customers, and posted 5M+ jobs in 2019. LocalJobNetwork also offers diversity outreach management through its relationships with 20,000+ community organizations, outsourced recruiting and delivers diversity candidates through its 600+ online employment websites. If you are interested in joining the LocalJobNetwork team check out our current open positions.
Contact LocalJobNetwork
Tim Muma
238916@email4pr.com
414-963-5835