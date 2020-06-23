KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton Capital Markets (LCM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Pan as Managing Director, effective June 23, 2020. In this role, Pan will work closely with CEO Ken Pierce to grow the structured finance practice, which brings the insurance and alternative asset management industries together to satisfy important objectives for both industries.
"We are fortunate that Richard is joining the Lockton Capital Markets team," said Pierce, CEO, Lockton Capital Markets. "His experience in both the finance and insurance industries will be an asset as LCM expands its structured finance practice to deliver creative solutions for insurance companies, asset managers, and corporate clients."
Prior to joining Lockton, Pan worked in Investment Management for Waterfall Asset Management, where he structured, negotiated, and managed investments across various sectors, including insurance/reinsurance, litigation finance, transportation, small business, unsecured consumer lending, and residential and commercial mortgages. Prior to Waterfall, he was lead counsel for the Asset-Backed Products desk at Société Générale. Pan started his career at Mayer Brown LLP focusing on insurance/reinsurance and derivatives transactions. He is a graduate of Princeton University and University of Michigan Law School.
"I look forward to leveraging Lockton's global platform and working with the team to offer innovative solutions that meet the unique challenges in our field and deliver unrivaled results for Lockton Capital Markets' partners and clients," Pan said.
