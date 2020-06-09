WILMINGTON, Mass., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced its expansion into the Australian and New Zealand markets through a strategic partnership with Cohesio Group, the premier robotics and voice technology integrator in Australia.
"Locus Robotics is thrilled to partner with Cohesio Group, a pioneer in the logistics sector that shares our commitment of bringing highly effective, scalable and efficiency-driving solutions to warehouse operators worldwide," said Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics. "This partnership enables us to bring the Locus solution to a greater number of retail and 3PL customers in the Australia and New Zealand region, who are under tremendous pressure to meet increasing demand in today's booming e-commerce market. We look forward to working together to deliver cutting-edge robotic technology that will drive significant operational efficiency and productivity gains."
The partnership makes Cohesio a licensed reseller of Locus's AMR solution, enabling Cohesio to manage installation, training and support for shared customers in the Asia Pacific Region (APAC). Cohesio belongs to the Business Unit Software team as part of the Business Area Logistics Systems, a part of the international technology group, Körber AG.
"We have been exploring ways to broaden our portfolio and service offering in the robotics and AMR space. We know that many retailers and logistics providers are experiencing a surge in e-commerce demand and therefore having to re-think their operations. With this new partnership, we can add value to our clients and offer further AMR and technology solutions that can help them to meet this increase in demand," said Nishan Wijemanne, CEO, Cohesio Group.
Wijemanne continued: "Locus Robotics is a known leader in AMR solutions, and will be of great benefit to players in the APAC market. This new partnership will allow us to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers that improve efficiency and productivity. Alongside our enterprise-grade solutions of voice picking technology, Android Voice and AMR solutions, this new product offering will allow us to work with our customer to create even greater efficiencies as demand and pressure on logistics and retail continues."
Locus Robotics has quickly become the leading robotics fulfillment solution provider for retailers and third-party logistics (3PL) operators worldwide looking to meet the fast-growing demands of the booming e-commerce and fulfillment market. Locus's collaborative robots work safely with human employees, driving 200%-300% productivity increases to help retail companies and third-party logistics (3PL) providers meet the higher volume and increasing consumer demand for e-commerce, retail, omnichannel, and manufacturing order fulfillment.
About Locus Robotics
Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor compared to traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.
About Cohesio Group
Cohesio Group, a part of international technology group Körber, is a leading integrator and developer of tech solutions that enable rapid optimisation of workflows and processes and is also an idea generating partner for strategic concepts. With offices across the Asia Pacific, Cohesio Group creates innovative technology transformations that span across supply chain and logistics including warehousing and distribution centres, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceutical, FMCG and retail. Cohesio Group's enterprise-grade solutions range from voice-powered technology that enable hands-free workflows through to new-generation mobility solutions, software applications that provide actionable business insights and retail fulfilment as well as solutions such as Autonomous Mobile Robots that enable automation in distribution centres. Learn more at www.cohesiogroup.com