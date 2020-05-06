NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodo Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company reinventing natural product drug discovery by applying its informatics-enabled technology platform to undruggable disease targets, today announced that Donald R. Marvin has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Marvin has been a biotechnology entrepreneur and leader in the development and commercialization of new life sciences, agri-food and research products for more than 30 years.
"Don Marvin has an outstanding track record of growing successful biotechnology companies and is a key addition to Lodo's senior management team," said Dale Pfost, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Lodo Therapeutics. "Don's broad expertise spans corporate finance and fundraising, strategy, corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and operations across public and private life science companies from start-up to commercialization. I know first-hand how effective Don is in these roles from our time working together to build Orchid Biosciences and take it public. Don's past successes in completing financings and value-enhancing transactions will be invaluable as we embark on a financing and advance the company through organic growth and targeted strategic acquisitions."
Mr. Marvin recently became Chairman of Concentric, an agtech company that develops biological and essential plant nutrient inputs, after five years as President and CEO. Previously, he was President and CEO of IdentiGEN, a leading provider of DNA-based solutions to the agriculture and food industries. Mr. Marvin was a co-founder of Nasdaq-traded Orchid BioSciences, a pioneer in human DNA identity testing, where he served as Chief Operating Officer, CFO and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Earlier, Mr. Marvin was President and CEO of Diatron Corporation, a developer of fluorescence-based clinical diagnostics instruments. A former New Jersey CFO of the Year, he has raised nearly $400 million in financings and completed over a dozen successful mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Marvin began his career in positions of increasing responsibility at Abbott, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer and PepsiCo. He has served on public and private company boards and regularly contributes columns to Forbes. Mr. Marvin earned a Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University and an MBA from Iona College.
"Lodo Therapeutics has a big vision – to apply advanced informatics and genomics technologies to tackle undruggable targets by tapping the treasure trove of undiscovered drug-like molecules encoded in microbial DNA," noted Mr. Marvin. "I am delighted to join Lodo's experienced executive management team. Our technology enabled drug discovery platform, strong relationships with marquee partners, top tier investors and novel pathway oncology program provide a solid foundation for building a world class company with disruptive potential."
About Lodo Therapeutics
Lodo discovers and develops novel therapeutics addressing undruggable targets by applying its proprietary platform to tap the vast collections of undiscovered molecules encoded in environmental microbial DNA. These evolutionarily optimized leads include structurally diverse molecules with drug-like properties that have been largely inaccessible until now. The Lodo platform leverages breakthroughs in next-generation sequencing, artificial intelligence/machine learning and synthetic biology to identify, characterize and prioritize lead candidates in silico, increasing speed and efficiency by orders of magnitude. Following successful initial collaborations with leading global partners, Lodo is developing an internal pipeline of oncology drugs and expanding its partnering activities in a range of indications. Lodo is headquartered in New York City and is supported by top tier investors, including Arch Venture Partners, Alexandria Venture Investments, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Pfizer, J&J Development Corp., Abbvie and Lilly. For more information, visit lodotherapeutics.com.
