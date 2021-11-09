NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable December 7, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 24, 2021.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

