STERLING, Colo., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logan County has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of bidnet direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado and Wyoming easy online access its upcoming solicitations. Logan County invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado.
The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, vendors seeking business with nearly 320 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Colorado and Wyoming. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, Logan County ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.
"Because we aren't the only agency posting and distributing bids, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides Logan County more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs." said Debbie Unrein, Finance/Budget Officer for Logan County when asked why their organization decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. "We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities."
Logan County invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 318 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.
About Logan County:
Located in the northeast corner of our beautiful State of Colorado, Logan County is a rapidly growing agriculture and industry-based community. Sterling is the commercial hub of NE Colorado for approximately 60,000 people. It is located 125 miles from Denver, 90 minutes from Denver International Airport and 40 minutes from I-80. Colorado's beautiful mountains are only a 2 hour drive away! With over 600 businesses located in the County – our industrial and commercial sector continues to grow and diversify. We have 527 wind turbines in production or planned. The wind energy and re-emergence of oil & gas production, has generated new job growth and service opportunities. Logan County is fast becoming an energy hub for the Plains.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
Media Contact
Kim Cullen, bidnet direct, 800-835-4603, kcullen@bidnet.com
SOURCE bidnet direct