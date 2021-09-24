LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood, today announced that president and chief executive officer, Fred Chereau, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.logicbio.com/investors. The webcast replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About LogicBio Therapeutics 

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The Company's gene editing platform, GeneRide™, is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural DNA repair process potentially leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. The Company's gene delivery platform, sAAVy™, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The Company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.logicbio.com, which does not form a part of this release.

