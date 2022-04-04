The leading health and wellness retailer to leverage Logicbroker technology to deliver new product categories and expanded assortment on vitaminshoppe.com via premium brand partners
SHELTON, Conn., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logicbroker, the cloud-based digital commerce platform for marketplace and drop ship connectivity, is proud to welcome The Vitamin Shoppe® to its growing roster of customers. The partnership will expand the nutritional supplements retailer's digital merchandising capabilities and provide expanded product assortments to its online customers, while adding a leading brand in health and wellness to Logicbroker's growing list of strategic partnerships.
The Vitamin Shoppe launches this month on the Logicbroker platform, enabling customers to shop vitaminshoppe.com with an assortment of new product categories, such as exercise equipment and accessories, all with up-to-the-minute inventory information and reliable shipping. Drop ship suppliers can leverage Logicbroker's fast and flexible connectivity options to service The Vitamin Shoppe's customers.
Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "As the premiere destination for health and wellness solutions that support millions of people on their journeys of lifelong wellness, our goal is to continually provide new products and services that meet those customer needs. Logicbroker's innovative technology will help expand our drop ship offering with limitless possibilities to discover the partners and products that help our customers become their best selves, however they define it. We are confident that Logicbroker understands our drop ship and merchandising needs, providing the best platform to deliver on our objectives."
"We are excited about this partnership and its possibilities," said Logicbroker founder and CEO Peyman Zamani. "Working with The Vitamin Shoppe, a trusted brand in the health and wellness industry, not only solidifies our standing as a partner that can support large global enterprise retailers and brands but gives Logicbroker the opportunity to help promote wellness for diverse communities everywhere."
The Vitamin Shoppe is Logicbroker's newest partner, joining more than 4,000 notable brands and retailers such as Samsung, Verizon, and Toys "R" Us. This news follows an exciting year for the eCommerce company. In 2021, Logicbroker delivered more than $4.2 Billion GMV for its customers.
About Logicbroker
Logicbroker helps companies launch profitable online drop ship and marketplace programs. Combining the most modern multi-tenant technology with an obsession for stellar customer experience, Logicbroker's powerful platform connects retailers, brands, and suppliers at record speed, empowering them to sell more products, reach more customers, and maintain their edge in an ever-evolving eCommerce universe. With a global footprint and headquartered in the United States, over 4,000 brands including Hasbro, Rite Aid, Verizon, Toys "R" Us, Samsung, M&M Mars, Coca-Cola, Kroger, and Walgreens rely on Logicbroker to manage $6 Billion in Gross Merchandise Value annually. Logicbroker recently received $135M from K1 Investment Management to continue fueling Logicbroker's position as a global category leader.
About The Vitamin Shoppe®
Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, http://www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local retail and e-commerce partners.
