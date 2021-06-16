CLEARWATER, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply chain logistics technology provider Datex will again exhibit and participate in the CLDA Final Mile Forum & Expo June 23-25, 2021 at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.
Supply chain leaders participating in the final mile space look forward to the CLDA Final Mile Forum & Expo to network, learn and discover new technologies, solutions, and services. The event includes the opportunity to meet with shippers, freight forwarders, 3PLs and final mile logistics providers. The action-packed event features an expo and includes speakers from the logistics industry and world-class speaker, Sandy Gennaro.
Situated in booth 218, Kim Ganoe, Senior Hardware Solutions Consultant will represent Datex. For over 20 years, Kim has worked hand-in-hand with supply chain businesses to enhance their business performance using the latest hardware technologies.
The Customized Logistics and Delivery Association (CLDA) is a non-profit trade association devoted to advancing the interests of its industry through advocacy, networking, and education. The CLDA takes great pride in its ability to provide education and resources for first to last mile carriers to ensure that they can remain up to date on industry trends, opportunities, and news. Logistics professions, carriers, drivers, shippers, 3PLs, air cargo logistics providers and vendors that service supply chain companies comprise the membership of CLDA.
About Datex
In business for over 43 years, Datex provides cutting-edge technology solutions for supply chain operations including warehouse management software, mobile computers, and printers as well as EDI and integration services. For more information on how Datex can help your business, please visit the Datex website http://www.datexcorp.com.
