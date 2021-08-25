SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LOLIWARE Inc., an award-winning materials tech company focused on replacing single-use plastics with bio-renewable seaweed-derived alternatives, welcomes Dr. Victoria Piunova as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Piunova will be leading the company's scientific and product development through to commercialization and establishing the world's first seaweed materials database, in addition to building a robust intellectual property portfolio alongside the company's existing foundational patented technologies, which have resulted in the commercialization of seaweed-based drinking straws as replacements for petroleum-based analogs.
Dr. Piunova hails from IBM Research, where she holds the prestigious title of IBM Master Inventor. She brings over 10 years of experience in materials development for applications in biotechnology as well as AI-driven materials discovery. Victoria has invented 25 US patents and patent applications and authored more than 30 publications in peer reviewed journals. Dr. Piunova is the newest addition to the leadership team at LOLIWARE Inc., led by CEO and founder, Sea F. Briganti, a VC-backed product developer and award-winning social innovator.
"I am so honored to be a part of LOLIWARE's incredible team developing an urgently needed solution to the climate change catastrophe" - Dr. Victoria Piunova, Chief Technology Officer, LOLIWARE
Dr. Piunova will be accepting The Young Industrial Polymer Scientist Award for outstanding industrial innovation and creativity in polymer science at American Chemical Society (ACS) 2021 National Meeting. She is also the recipient of the American Chemical Society's Young Investigator Award, which honors academic and industrial scientists for their outstanding innovative contributions to the field of polymer chemistry
"As humans, we've created a triple planetary threat: Climate crisis, plastic pollution, and biodiversity loss. As a CEO and climate activist, I am hopeful that with Victoria at the helm, we can advance seaweed materials rapidly enough to regenerate the planet and end the Plastic Age." - Sea F. Briganti, CEO, LOLIWARE
Dr. Piunova received her Ph.D. from the University of Southern California with Professor Hogen-Esch and completed her post-doctoral studies at the California Institute of Technology in the group of Nobel Laureate Robert Grubbs.
About LOLIWARE Inc.
By using seaweed to replace plastic at scale, LOLIWARE is tapping into the power of seaweed to regenerate our ocean and contribute to the decarbonization of our planet.
The company is now focused on enabling their technology to be run on existing infrastructure and is currently seeking manufacturing partnerships to scale their straw product and additional products under development.
