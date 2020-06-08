PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lombard International Group, the global leader in wealth and succession planning solutions for high net worth individuals, families and institutions, announces the appointment of Michael Gordon as Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), in addition to his existing role of Chief Executive of the US business. The role of Group COO is newly created and includes the Global Office of Technology and Transformation.
Following Stuart Parkinson's appointment as Lombard International Group's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on 1 April 2020, Mr. Gordon's appointment builds upon a strong year for Lombard International's US business, notably a 25% year-on-year growth in new business premium income. Michael was directly responsible for implementing an enhanced partnership model, leveraging the unique technical expertise and flexible operating capabilities of Lombard International's US team.
With over 20 years of experience in the investment and insurance industry, Michael will lead the operational and digital strategy for the Group. He joined Lombard International in May 2016 as Chief Executive Officer in the US.
Stuart Parkinson, Group CEO, commented: "I'm delighted to appoint Michael as Group Chief Operating Officer. To support our ambitious growth plans, and build upon the successes of recent years, we need to have robust and scalable operations and technology platforms. Michael's track record of new business growth, coupled with his investment and operational expertise, means he is perfectly suited to developing a cohesive, coherent and scalable digital strategy tailored to the needs of each of our markets across the globe."
Michael Gordon, CEO US and Group COO, added: "In a globally connected world, where wealth is becoming more mobile and many of our clients have multi-jurisdictional needs, it is important that Lombard International continues to innovate so as to lead the way as the premier provider of wealth and succession planning solutions. I'm looking forward to working with all teams across the business, including front, middle and back offices, to foster improved collaboration across the company and bring in greater automation to support Lombard International's global clients and growth plans."
About Michael Gordon, CEO US and Group COO
Michael Gordon joined Lombard International Group in May 2016 and is the Chief Executive Officer in the US and Group Chief Operating Officer.
Prior to joining Lombard International, Mr. Gordon served as the Global Head of Insurance Solutions at BNY Mellon Investment Management. Prior to BNY Mellon, he was an executive at New York Life Insurance Company, leading investment and insurance product management, including sales and marketing, actuarial, operational, and technology functions, as well as overseeing the Broker Dealer and the Registered Investment Advisor for the U.S. life insurance business.
Mr. Gordon earned his B.A. in Philosophy from Colgate University and also completed heavy coursework in mathematics.
About Lombard International Group
Lombard International Group ('the Group') is a leading provider of global wealth and succession planning solutions, helping nurture private wealth and its positive impact on the world. For over 28 years it has served high net worth individuals, their families, and institutions to protect, preserve and pass on their legacy to future generations.
As a global specialty finance company at the intersection of asset management and insurance, the Group also works with professional investors responsible for institutional assets, foundations and endowments.
The Group serves over 20 markets across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the United States, providing multi-jurisdictional private-placement / unit-linked life insurance and annuities on a global basis, with a deep understanding of local regulations, cultures and attitudes.
Group assets under administration are at $54.1 billion as of 31 December 2019. The Group's global team of over 500 include more than 60 technical experts and over 100 client services professionals delivering an excellent level of service, specializing in multiple jurisdictions.
Funds managed by Blackstone own Lombard International Group. Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms with $571 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2019.
For further information about Lombard International Group visit: www.lombardinternational.com.