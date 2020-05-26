CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") is pleased to announce that RamQuest has joined Marketplace, Lone Wolf's recently-launched selection of curated tech partnerships for its transaction management solutions, zipForm® Plus and TransactionDesk. This new addition will bring title insurance into zipForm® Plus, the national transaction management member benefit in the U.S., and digitize the entire title ordering process.
RamQuest's leading integrated title, closing, and escrow accounting solutions are purpose-built for title and settlement operations, and provide users access to RamQuest's Closing Market, the industry's most extensive network of integrated service providers and partners.
The integration is a first for the industry, connecting real estate agents and title professionals to solve today's complex process of ordering titles. With the integration, agents can request a title order, securely send documents, send and receive secure notes, and receive status updates—seamlessly within a zipForm® Plus transaction. Title companies will be able to receive initial orders and real-time updates, and will become available as title service providers to Lone Wolf's massive customer base.
"We're so excited to introduce this incredible service into our Marketplace," said Jimmy Kelly, President and CEO of Lone Wolf. "As buyers and sellers return to the market, it's going to be more important than ever to protect their investments. This integration with RamQuest helps agents do that—serve and protect their buyers and sellers in a digital environment, without ever needing to leave their transaction solution."
RamQuest joins dozens of other leading technology companies as partners in the Lone Wolf Marketplace, including Earnnest, eCommission, Updater, PrestoIntelligence, and EyeSpy360. With new partners joining every week, Marketplace is rapidly expanding with world-class digital tools for real estate agents and brokerages. Agents can access Marketplace for free, and only need a login to their local, state, or national transaction management member benefit to connect these additional services.
"We're thrilled to join Lone Wolf's Marketplace," said Laura Mowrer, SVP, Product Management at RamQuest. "RamQuest is focused on providing the absolute best for our customers—so they're equipped to succeed, no matter how competitive or challenging the business environment. We're confident this new partnership will help us continue to do that as real estate evolves into its new normal, and long into the future."
"We're particularly proud of this integration, because it demonstrates the innovation and progress that can occur when two industry leaders cooperate to solve a real problem for their customers," said Jason Cheverton, Vice President of Strategic Channels at Lone Wolf. "We built Marketplace to curate everything a real estate agent needs to manage transactions online from start to finish, and title orders are crucial in that equation. RamQuest is a perfect representation of what Marketplace means for the real estate industry—bringing the best in tech to agents and brokerages, so they can amaze their clients and provide the ultimate real estate experience at every step."
About Lone Wolf Technologies
