ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longbow Advantage, the leader in supply chain data technology, today announced that Leigh Chesley has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing. Chesley will lead the company's go-to-market team, partnering closely with the recently expanded sales team, with a focus on helping supply chain executives strengthen their profitability by transforming the way they capture (or manage), consume and action meaningful data in real-time.
Chesley is a veteran B2B marketing leader with over a decade of experience working with sales and marketing teams to exceed revenue goals. She has successfully built and grown marketing teams at growth-stage companies that have gone on to beat market targets and most recently led the pipeline marketing team at Manhattan Associates, a leading supply chain technology vendor.
"Leigh's experience, coupled with her extensive knowledge of the supply chain technology space, makes her the ideal candidate to lead Marketing for us as we continue to accelerate growth," said Alex Wakefield, CEO of Longbow Advantage. "Our mission is to deliver tangible business results by enabling our clients to optimize their supply chain. We believe Leigh is uniquely positioned to help bring these benefits to the market and we are excited to be able to help even more companies in 2021 and beyond."
"I am thrilled to join Longbow," added Chesley. "There is a clear need in the market for a solution to the massive data problem facing distribution operations today. I truly believe in the tangible impact our clients, and in turn, their customers can realize through the use of our Rebus solutions."
Chesley's appointment follows three years of growth resulting in 3X revenue and a significant expansion to the sales organization, including the appointment of Mike Star as Chief Revenue Officer. The company is poised for continued success as the supply chain market looks to course-correct profitability and rapidly scale innovations after an operationally tumultuous 2020.
About Longbow Advantage
Longbow Advantage is known for providing high-quality supply chain software implementations and developing the only data services software designed and developed by IT and Supply Chain experts, Rebus®. With Rebus® as a robust supply chain data management tool, Longbow can provide their customers with an unforgettable experience that changes the landscape of how they run their supply chain operations. Longbow provides customers with a deep layer of insight into the real-time workings of the most complex distribution network and consolidates legacy processes with Rebus®.
