BROOKFIELD, Conn., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics, an innovative molecular tool, assay and vaccine development company, and Pharmco, Greenfield Global's popular brand of specialty alcohols and high-purity solvents, have combined to rapidly accelerate coronavirus testing and detection which are critical to combating the global COVID-19 pandemic.
In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, most of the COVID-19 testing requires sample collection devices, such as viral transport mediums, that keep the virus alive within the sample and require refrigeration, special shipping and biosafety containment. Unlike standard methods for collecting and transporting samples, Longhorn's PrimeStore MTM® safely deactivates pathogens at the point of collection and stabilizes RNA and DNA, allowing enhanced point of care and ambient temperature transport for laboratory-based molecular testing and characterization with no need for special containment facilities.
"Safe and robust collection of high-quality samples that can be processed on standard lab benches using conventional qPCR have enabled rapid detection from patients and assisted in combating the global COVID19 pandemic," said Dr. Luke T. Daum, Chief Scientific Officer at Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics and the inventor of PrimeStore MTM®. "What makes PrimeStore MTM® so important is that once an oral or nasal swab is collected, the viruses and bacteria from the sample are lysed/inactivated, the RNA and DNA are stabilized for safe transport and processing outside of BSL-2/3 laboratories."
"Formulating solvents that meet our customers' criteria allows us to help them make incredible products and meet the demands of the market," said Steve DiBenedetto, Senior Vice President of Sales & Operations. "Our Pharmco branded products are blended and packaged at our GMP-compliant facilities operating under an ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System which ensures a high quality, consistent product. Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostic Testing's innovation is remarkable. We value their trust in our top-quality products, our security of supply, and our reliable supply chain, which allows us to help support millions of critical tests worldwide." PrimeStore MTM® is an FDA-cleared collection medium for respiratory samples, including SARS-CoV-2 virus and has emerged to become a critical tool in the fight against COVID19.
About Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics
Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics is an innovative molecular tool, assay and vaccine development company focused on serving unmet critical needs in both developed and developing nations. Longhorn's core product, PrimeStoreMolecular Transport Medium® (MTM), is a patented, FDA cleared, state-of-the-art ambient temperature molecular diagnostic collection and transport device that can help governments, global health organizations and drug manufacturers improve the diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases such as mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB) and Influenza. Unlike standard devices for collecting and transporting TB samples, PrimeStore MTM® is the first molecular transport device that can safely deactivate pathogens and stabilize RNA and DNA, allowing enhanced point of care and ambient temperature transport for laboratory based molecular testing and characterization. Longhorn is based in Bethesda, Maryland with the research and development facility in San Antonio, Texas.
About Pharmco by Greenfield Global
Greenfield Global Inc. is the largest high-purity alcohol company in North America. Under its Pharmco brand, the company offers a wide range of specialty alcohols and bio-based chemicals to quality-driven and environmentally conscious customers around the globe. Twelve federally registered Distilled Spirits Plant locations offer regional distribution from coast to coast with support worldwide through more than 40 international distribution partners. The Pharmco brand stands for premium quality and service excellence and has been supplying life science, food, flavor, fragrance, personal care, extraction and industrial companies with mission-critical products for more than 30 years.