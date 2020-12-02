Loomis completes acquisition of Automatia in Finland

SOLNA, Sweden, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously communicated on February 26, 2020, Loomis AB has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Automatia Pankkiautomaatit Oy (Automatia) from present owners Danske Bank, Nordea, and OP Financial Group.

The transaction has now been approved by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority and closing has taken place today, 2nd December, 2020.

"Automatia offers us know-how and experience in operating ATM services and digital payment systems. This is a great opportunity for us to expand our ATM outsourcing services.  As its new owner, Loomis will continue to develop Automatia's businesses and will use Automatia's know-how and payment platform internationally. We welcome all new employees and customers to Loomis", says Patrik Andersson, President and CEO of Loomis Group".

