LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Autism Month this April, Loot Crate announced a Loot Launcher exclusive Sensory Crate Supporting Autism Speaks filled with high-sensory toys designed with children on the autism spectrum in mind, with proceeds benefiting Autism Speaks. Sensory differences are often experienced by people on the spectrum and can involve both hyper-sensitivities and hypo-sensitivities to a wide range of stimuli including sights, sounds, touch and more. The Sensory Crate will include toys and activities that provide sensory stimulation.
"Loot is proud to partner with Autism Speaks during World Autism Month for this one-of-a-kind Sensory Crate," said The Loot Company owner Joel Weinshanker. "This cause is very important to me, especially during this time of uncertainty. Despite the global crisis we face ourselves in, I'm thrilled that together we are finding new and creative ways to stay connected to the ones we love."
The Sensory Crate will include toys designed with children on the spectrum in mind, featuring products from some of your favorite animated titles (to be announced) and will ship in the Fall of 2020. The crate will also include a teaching story, offering families a method of safely sharing the experience with family members of the spectrum. Each crate will cost $45.00 plus shipping and handling. Supporters will only be charged once the project has met or exceeded its goal of 2,000 backers by April 30. All net proceeds to the Loot Launcher crowdfunding goal, up to $50,000, will go directly to Autism Speaks to their mission of promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families and creating a kinder, more inclusive world.
"During this time of uncertainty, we remain committed to the spirit of World Autism Month and sharing support, kindness and compassion," said Val Paradiz, Ph.D., vice president of services and support at Autism Speaks. "We are so appreciative that Loot Crate shares our dedication to our community, as we continue to provide resources that will help everyone on the spectrum feel supported during these unprecedented times."
To back this Loot Launcher Sensory Crate Supporting Autism Speaks, please visit:
https://www.lootcrate.com/crates/autism-speaks
About Autism
Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. A combination of genetic and environmental factors influence the development of autism, and autism often is accompanied by medical issues such as GI disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. Autism affects an estimated 1 in 54 children.
About Autism Speaks
Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join an event or make a donation, go to www.AutismSpeaks.org. Learn more by following @AutismSpeaks on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About the Loot Company
The Loot Company™ is a leading subscription eCommerce service for fans of pop culture, video games, anime, and more. The Loot Company collaborates with global entertainment properties to help audiences discover their favorite products. With over 20 premium consumer product lines in themed and limited-edition crates, as well as crowdfunded Loot Launcher exclusives, fandom is delivered directly to subscribers' doorsteps. Loot Crate was acquired by the Loot Company in 2019 and is supported by the heart of a diverse subscriber community affectionately known as Looters. The Loot Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Money Chest LLC, with sister brands including NECA, Kidrobot and WizKids. To sign up for a Loot Company subscription, visit www.lootcrate.com.
