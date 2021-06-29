SAN MATEO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal, the leading solution for customer engagement messaging powering web and mobile push, in-app messaging, SMS, and email, announced the appointment of Lorrie Norrington as a Board Advisor. OneSignal allows customers to send important announcements, onboarding sequences, surveys, feedback-requests, promotions, abandoned cart notifications, transactional updates, and more in a mobile-first platform. Norrington will advise on strategy, the scaling of OneSignal's operating model, OneSignal's go-to-market motion, as well as positioning with strategic partners.
Norrington brings a strong background in product-led software as a service (SaaS) technology businesses, and has broad experience working with growth companies and Fortune 500 companies. Norrington currently serves on the board of directors of four public companies including HubSpot, Autodesk, Colgate-Palmolive, and Asana. She also previously served on the boards of directors of Eventbrite, Shopping.com, Lucasfilm, and DIRECTV.
Norrington has served as an operating partner of Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC since 2012. Norrington previously was the President of Global eBay Marketplaces where she ran eBay businesses in ~40 countries. Prior to joining eBay, she was the chief executive officer of Shopping.com and held senior positions at Intuit. Norrington also led a variety of businesses at General Electric Company over a twenty-year period in a broad range of industries. She currently sits on the boards of Colgate-Palmolive, HubSpot, Autodesk and Asana.
"OneSignal's mobile-first messaging reach is an area where many large companies have a capability gap," said Norrington. "OneSignal demonstrates exceptionally strong product lead growth and customer centricity. The world is changing, and OneSignal is the clear leader with a mobile-first vision that has unified customer messaging across multiple channels."
"We are honored to have Lorrie join the OneSignal team as a board advisor. Her vast experience with product-led businesses at both startups and as a board member of platform companies like Asana, HubSpot, and Autodesk have given her a perspective that is best in class," said George Deglin, Co-Founder and CEO of OneSignal. "We look forward to her expert guidance in helping us scale our operations and strengthen our go-to-market efforts."
About OneSignal
OneSignal is the market-leading customer messaging and engagement solution, offering mobile and web push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and email. OneSignal's powerful multi-channel platform enables one million businesses to deliver over eight billion messages daily. Powered by superior architecture, OneSignal is designed to scale and deliver personalized and engaging messages for businesses of all sizes. By providing an open API, extensive documentation, free accounts, and intuitive personalization and analytics tools, OneSignal helps businesses of all sizes provide a seamless messaging experience to create meaningful customer connections.
Ranking #90 of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in the nation, OneSignal was recently recognized for exceeding 3,696 percent revenue growth over the past three years. OneSignal was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California. Learn more at https://onesignal.com.
