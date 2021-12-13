LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Structure Law Group, LLP is pleased to announce the addition of highly regarded attorney, Katherine Lee, to their business litigation team. "We are thrilled to have Katherine join the firm. With strong pedigree, a keen wit, and client-focused experience that includes clerking for a federal California judge and a past-life working in the banking and fine art sectors, Katherine is a fantastic addition to the SLG team," said Los Angeles business litigation attorney, Ethan Solove.
Katherine Lee has several years of business litigation practice. Ms. Lee 's core practice focuses on business and real estate litigation. Ms. Lee has experience in all phases of litigation and has successfully advocated on behalf of clients up to and through trial, she prides herself on thoughtfully managing the relationship between her clients and the courts and protecting what's important to her clients. Ms. Lee also represents corporations and financial institutions in litigation involving complex commercial issues, including employment disputes, restrictive covenant and unfair competition litigation.
Ms. Lee received her J.D. from the University of Boston College School of Law. While in law school, Ms. Lee spent a semester at Bucerius Law School, the top business law school in Germany, where she obtained her Certificate in Leadership and Management for her studies in international corporate governance and commercial transactions. During law school, Ms. Lee clerked for the Honorable David O. Carter in the Central District of California where she drafted orders for cases arising from intellectual property disputes and failed mergers. Ms. Lee also worked at Goldman & Pease in Boston, where she was involved in real estate litigation, business formations, advising condominium associations, and writing orders for the Zoning Board of Needham. Prior to law school, Ms. Lee received her Bachelor of Science from UC Berkeley in 2013, majoring in environmental science, policy, and management with a minor in public policy. Following her undergraduate career, Ms. Lee worked in the banking industry, for a start-up and in the modern art space.
About Structure Law Group, LLP:
Structure Law Group, LLP is a California business law firm with offices located in Silicon Valley and Los Angeles. SLG solves complex problems in a pragmatic and effective fashion and provides legal services to companies of all sizes as well as individual entrepreneurs with a national and international practice. They are committed to providing an exceptional client experience through innovative, timely, and cost-effective legal services and solutions. SLG is a dedicated team of business attorneys that use their extensive knowledge to serve the best interests of their clients.
