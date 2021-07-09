LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blake Johnson, Los Angeles-based entrepreneur and co-founder of Byte®, announced today that he has made a $25,000 donation to the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE). The funds will help the organization provide high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle and high school students from under-resourced communities.
With a footprint spanning 25 states across the United States, NFTE has educated more than a million students through in-school, out-of-school, college, and summer camp programs, offered in person and online. Johnson's donation will enable NFTE to expand programs serving Los Angeles County and Orange County, bringing entrepreneurship education to over 6,000 students and helping to ensure more equitable access to economic opportunity.
"We depend on the generosity of partners like Blake to help NFTE break down barriers that keep youth from achieving their entrepreneurial dreams," said Kim Small, Executive Director of NFTE Los Angeles. "His support helps our efforts."
Johnson, who sold Byte® for $1.04 billion earlier this year, is equally as passionate about philanthropy as he is about his entrepreneurial ventures. To date, Johnson has donated a total of $600,000 to various charitable organizations — including Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Los Angeles Mission — and prioritizes youth-based and entrepreneurial-focused nonprofit organizations.
After growing up on a cattle ranch in southern California, Johnson understands how critical education is for activating entrepreneurial mindsets — and he's excited to support NFTE's mission to teach these skills.
"I was first introduced to NFTE when we partnered up as a part of my previous company's ByteCares program. With a deep personal understanding of an entrepreneurial mindset, I admire and stand by their distinctive experiential programs and their impact on the students," said Johnson. "NFTE's mission to empower students to own their futures will only serve to benefit the bright paths they choose to take. I am all for the work they're doing and I look forward to a time where I can share my own teachable feedback with the students."
Visit https://www.nfte.com/ to learn more about NFTE, and https://blakebjohnson.com/ to learn more about Blake Johnson.
