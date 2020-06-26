Seen here in Buenos Aires, Brian Evans again makes history with a music video to coincide with the first ever jazz big band song about futbol (soccer). The video co-stars Lou Diamond Phillips, ICE-T, Carrot Top, and "Breaking Bad" star RJ Mitte. The video now had a soft internet release pending the re-opening of soccer fields worldwide. Photo by Andres Venegas for Andres Venegas Photography.