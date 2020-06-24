CHICAGO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LOUD Capital, an alternative investment firm headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is proud to name Nishad Parmar as senior partner and chief investment officer. Parmar, who is based out of LOUD's Chicago office, will be leading LOUD's diversified strategy into a new series of alternative investments. Foley & Lardner LLP will be legal partners to LOUD's Chicago office.
LOUD's diversified strategy allows investors access to a hybrid package of alternative investment classes, including small business asset-based (debt) lending to life settlements and early-stage equity. Unlike typical alternative investment classes, where investors often have a time horizon of 7–9 years before seeing returns, the strategy allows investors to see consistent ROI throughout the investment cycle, rather than only short-term debt or long-term equity. Private market investments have been shown to be more resilient in times of market volatility, especially during economic downturns.
Parmar has led LOUD's cash advance and asset-based financing division since 2016, processing $30 million in transactions across more than 350 deals. This lending has offered access to capital for many small businesses with an average turnaround time of 36 hours, a faster timespan than that offered by most traditional lenders. More than half (52 percent) of the companies in which LOUD invests are reinvestments whose businesses rely on a steady injection of capital for sustained growth.
The expansion of this investment strategy is also a testament to LOUD's commitment to driving investment and innovation in Chicago. Since LOUD opened its office in the Windy City in 2018, the venture capital firm has made steadfast inroads into supporting groundbreaking entrepreneurship, including key investments in such Chicago-based projects as Breakwater Chicago, the floating entertainment destination; fetal health monitoring tool Raydiant Oximetry, which was founded in Chicago; and IoT cybersecurity tool Xaptum. LOUD also partnered with the Chicago Bulls for a venture competition in late 2019, which provided the winning startup Honest Game, a tool to help student-athletes and schools keep track of college athletic eligibility, with a $50,000 equity investment.
"Our approach at LOUD has always been to find what works best for our investors, portfolio companies and team. Our expansion offers a unique approach to venture through alternative investments, which have proven to be more resilient than public markets to economic winds," says Parmar. "This diversified strategy will further our ethical approach to investing and our Venture For People® philosophy. I am excited to be leading this initiative out of our Chicago office, empowering a great community of investors and entrepreneurs."
For more information, please contact nishad@loud.vc.
About LOUD Capital:
LOUD Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm providing capital, entrepreneurship, and education to grow impactful companies across the globe. Since launching in 2015, LOUD has managed three early-stage venture funds, raised special purpose funding to more than a dozen high-growth ventures, and deployed private growth capital to hundreds of small businesses around the country. LOUD Capital is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with presence in Beijing, Chicago, New York, and Raleigh. LOUD Capital: Venture For People®. Learn more at www.loud.vc
CONTACT:
Anne Szustek Talbot
BX3 on behalf of LOUD Capital
anne@bx3.io