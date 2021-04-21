MIAMI, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is proud to continue its partnership with acclaimed real estate agent Lourdes Alatriste as its new representative in the Key Biscayne, Florida real estate market. Alatriste is currently in her third year as the exclusive representative of the Haute Residence Network in Coral Gables, Florida.
Lourdes Alatriste is a 25-year veteran of the Miami luxury real estate industry and has been recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the Top Ten agents nationwide, due in no small part to sales in excess of $130M in 2019. With experience that spans the market and covers every facet of the industry, Lourdes has represented some of Miami's most noteworthy properties and holds the distinction of the most sales in Palm Island.
With a track record of success that is as long as her career, Lourdes has been working with the world's most discerning clientele since her foray into professional real estate in her early 20's. The consummate professional, her passion for her clients, and an encyclopedic knowledge of the most desirable and exclusive South Florida neighborhoods are the hallmarks of her career. Her stellar reputation has been well-earned through the years as clients from Miami to New York and around the globe seek her knowledge and guidance to achieve success while making one of life's biggest decisions.
Lourdes has worked for some of the world's elite brokerages, setting records and surpassing sales goals year after year. While with Engel & Völkers, Lourdes earned the distinction of Top Producer in Miami and then went on to achieve Top Producer nationwide honors which led to a President's Circle status at the 2014 Elite Awards. The following year, she was appointed as the ONE Sotheby's International Realty Executive Director of International Real Estate. In 2017, she returned to Engel & Völkers Miami and Partner and Private Office Advisor. Today, she is part of the team at Douglas Elliman as the next move in her storied career. Lourdes' client list and incredible global network of clients, colleagues, influencers and industry leaders praise her for her personalized service and expertise.
