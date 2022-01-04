WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Love Beauty Professional & Medical and Plasma Concepts are pleased to announce the appointment of their new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Scott Pokrywa.
Scott's leadership and strategic direction are anticipated to make a great impact on their company's growth and on the success of their customers. Love Beauty Professional & Medical and Plasma Concepts are thrilled that Scott has joined their all-star team and congratulate him on his new position as COO for Plasma Concepts and Love Beauty Pro.
About Scott Pokrywa
Scott has more than 20 years of experience helping companies transform their operations to improve efficiency and meet their growth goals. Scott has spent the last decade focusing on driving operational efficiency, customer transformation, employee growth and ensuring positive financial strength. Scott creates strategies and processes that ensure the growth and development of employees and customers alike. Scott has worked for market leaders, such as Tank Utility, CAMP Systems, EnerNOC and Powerhouse Dynamics, overseeing operations, customers success, finance, legal, HR, marketing, services and support. Scott received a bachelor's degree from Middlebury College and an MBA from Boston College.
To learn more about Plasma Concepts @PlasmaPenMD or @LoveBeautyProUSA, visit plasmaconcepts.com, lovebeautypro.com or call today at 800-274-5684.
About Love Beauty Professional & Medical and Plasma Concepts
- Love Beauty Pro & Medical is a distributor and advanced aesthetics institute for in-demand, cutting-edge technology and products.
- Guided by core values of honesty, integrity and customer service, Plasma Concepts provides education and ongoing support for their customers. To support their mission, Plasma Concepts is continually focused on finding the best people in sales, marketing, training and customer service.
