MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Retail Round-Up Virtual Conference.
What:
Presentation by David Denton at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Retail Round-Up Virtual Conference
When:
4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Where:
Click on Webcasts and then Lowe's Companies, Inc. at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Retail Round-Up Virtual Conference
How:
Live over the internet – the archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live event
