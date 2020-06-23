MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today announced the appointment of Janice Dupre Little as executive vice president, human resources, effective June 22.
Little is a seasoned executive with 15 years of human resources and diversity and inclusion experience. Little joined Lowe's in 2017 and most recently served as senior vice president, diversity & talent management. She has worked closely with leaders across the enterprise to expand and develop solutions that support Lowe's mission and core behaviors while making diversity and inclusion a signature priority for the company. Prior to Lowe's, Little served as vice president, diversity and inclusion, chief diversity officer, for McKesson Corp. She also held several human resources leadership positions at Dell. Before transitioning into human resources, Little served in finance and accounting roles with Dell, IBM and Ernst & Young.
"We are pleased that as our executive vice president of human resources Janice will bring her deep understanding of diversity and inclusion to this leadership role," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO. "During her tenure, Janice has been integral in shaping our organization's global strategies for talent, culture, and leadership development. Her experience working with leaders and maximizing human capital will make her a valuable contributor to our team. We look forward to leveraging her extensive expertise and ensuring Lowe's remains a workplace of choice for current and future leaders."
"I am honored and excited to lead the Lowe's human resources team. People are the company's most important resource. I look forward to the opportunity to build on Lowe's commitment to fostering an environment where individuals are treated fairly, valued, respected, safe and inspired to serve customers and the community," said Little.
Little earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and an MBA in finance and management from the University of Texas at Austin, and she is a certified public accountant. She is an active member of the Executive Leadership Council, current board member of Disability:IN and an advisory board member for Linkage's Women in Leadership Institute. In 2016 and 2018, she was named one of Black Enterprise's Top Executives in Corporate Diversity.
About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.