 By Lowe's Companies, Inc.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) first quarter 2020 earnings press release, you are invited to listen to its conference call via live webcast on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Supplemental materials will be available fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

What:

 

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

When:

 

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Where:

 

Visit Lowe's Investor Relations website at http://www.Lowes.com/investor

Click on Webcasts and then on Lowe's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

 

How:

Listen live online and view the supplemental materials by following the directions above

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed from 12:00 p.m. ET on May 20, 2020 through August 18, 2020 by visiting http://www.Lowes.com/investor and clicking on Webcasts and then on Lowe's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.   

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

