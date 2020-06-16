PHOENIX, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of the year, Re-Bath, the nation's premier bathroom remodeling company, entered into an agreement with Lowe's to become its national Sell, Furnish and Install partner through the Lowe's Home Services department.
Lowe's operates over 1,700 stores in the United States, serving more than 18 million customers each week. Since establishing their partnership at the beginning of the year, Re-Bath and Lowe's have rolled out their new Sell, Furnish and Install program to nearly 1,100 stores nationwide. With the next phase of stores slated for the end of June, it will bring the total store count to almost 1,200 with just under 100 franchise-owned locations across 44 states. In response to the already successful partnership, Re-Bath is actively pursuing franchise partners to provide services to the entire Lowe's network.
"Our franchise network's commitment to exceptional service, along with the strength of our brand, was pivotal in the ability to secure this national partnership," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. "We look forward to seeing this partnership attract both consumers looking to renovate their bathroom and prospective franchisees looking to partner with a brand leading the way in bathroom remodeling."
Re-Bath has grown into a trusted and respected brand known for providing affordable and effortless bathroom remodeling solutions that transform homeowners' bathrooms in days, not weeks. Whether seeking a tub or shower area update, better accessibility, and safety in your bathroom, or a complete bathroom remodel, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling easy. The company's exclusive remodel process removes old materials and fixtures and replaces them with beautiful new options in a wide variety of colors and styles.
"Lowe's is committed to delivering outstanding value and exceptional service to its customers. That's why Re-Bath was chosen as our bathroom remodeling partner," said Richard Clarke, Vice President of Services Sales at Lowe's. "We welcome them to the Lowe's family and look forward to the tremendous value-add they bring to customers across the country."
To learn more about Re-Bath franchise opportunities, please visit www.rebathfranchise.com.
For more information about the Lowe's & Re-Bath program, please visit www.lowes.com/bathroomremodeling.
About Re-Bath
Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to nearly 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient, and affordable, all with professional, friendly, and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. Please visit www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.
Media Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300, kmcnamara@fishmanpr.com