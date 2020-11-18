-- U.S. Comparable Sales Increased 30.4% -- -- Diluted EPS of $0.91 which Includes $1.05 Negative Impact from Extinguishment of Debt -- -- Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.98(1) -- -- Lowes.com Sales Increased 106% -- -- Company Invested over $1.1 Billion Year-to-Date to Support Associates, Store Safety and Communities in Response to COVID-19 -- -- Company Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Outlook --