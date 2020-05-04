MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today that it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") in a virtual format because of the public health impact of COVID-19. The Annual Meeting will be held as previously scheduled at 10 a.m. Eastern time, Friday, May 29, 2020, in accordance with the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement dated April 16, 2020.
Shareholders of record at the close of business on the record date, March 23, 2020, or their legal proxy for the meeting, will be able to participate in the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LOW2020. To vote or ask questions during the meeting, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or the notice previously sent. Individuals interested in attending the Annual Meeting who do not have a control number or who are not shareholders may attend as a guest.
We encourage all shareholders to vote promptly in advance of the meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Shareholders may submit questions during the meeting via the "Ask a Question" field at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LOW2020. If a question is unable to be answered because of time constraints, Lowe's encourages shareholders to contact Lowe's Investor Relations at investorrelations@lowes.com.
About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.
