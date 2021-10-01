CINCINNATI, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, has selected the finalists for the 2021 Loyalty360 Awards, which recognize brands that drive customer loyalty and successfully navigate today's complex and evolving landscape.
Attendees at Loyalty360's Loyalty Expo (Oct. 25-27 in Charlotte) will select the winners from the list of finalists. Visit LoyaltyExpo.com for additional information on the event and the full list of speakers.
Awards will be given across 15 categories, each representing a vital tenet of a brand's interactions with its customers. In addition, top-performing finalists will also be competing for the 360-Degree Award for overall excellence in their work this past year.
"This is our eighth year of these awards, and we are thrilled with not only the quantity but the quality of this year's submissions," says Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360. "These finalists represent a distinct group of brands leading the charge in customer loyalty innovation, and we're excited to recognize them through our Loyalty360 Awards."
Carly Stemmer Ivory, Vice President of Marketing at Loyalty360, says the brands will share learnings, successes, and passion with attendees over the next several weeks as a part of the final voting round during Loyalty360's Loyalty Expo.
"These sessions are typically an attendee favorite as they allow for an in-depth perspective through a comprehensive understanding of how these brands are winning the hearts and minds of their customers," she says.
The finalists for the 2021 Loyalty360 Awards are:
B2B Customer Loyalty:
- Verizon
- The Home Depot
- Crunch Fitness
- Bank of America
Innovation in Personalization:
- Bank of America
- Michaels
- Tim Hortons
- SCENE
Customer Loyalty Innovation & Transformation:
- Air Canada
- Foot Locker
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Hertz
Program Partnerships:
- Bal Harbour Shops
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Vitamin Shoppe
- Ally Financial
- Ooredoo Qatar
Employee Engagement & Impact:
- Otterbox
- Overstock
- Best Western Hotels & Resorts
- Rexall
Customer Insights and Metrics
- Johnson & Johnson
- American Eagle Outfitters
- Michaels
- Wawa
Creative Campaign:
- American Eagle Outfitters
- Best Western Hotels & Resorts
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Galerija Mall
Customer Loyalty Strategy:
- American Eagle Outfitters
- Tim Hortons
- Caesars
- Lenovo
- Del Taco
Loyalty Program Design:
- Caesars
- Ford Motor Company
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- The North Face
- London Drugs
Technology and Trends:
- Overstock
- 7-Eleven
- Ally Financial
- Certified Angus Beef
- Metrolink
Incentive and Reward Design:
- Lincoln
- Foot Locker
- Shell
- Price Chopper Market 32
- LG
Social, Community, and Customer Advocacy
- Price Chopper Market 32
- Ally Financial
- Certified Angus Beef
- Intesa Sanpaolo
Social Impact and CSR:
- New Seasons Market
- TELUS
- 7-Eleven
- Sleep Number
CX Strategy:
- TELUS
- Vitamin Shoppe
- SCENE
- Sleep Number
- XL Axiata
Mobile-First Customer Experience:
- 7-Eleven
- Ford Motor Company
- Woolworths
- El Pollo Loco
- 7 Leaves
Conference registration is still available for the Loyalty360's Loyalty Expo. For information about the Loyalty360 Awards or conference, contact carlystemmer@loyalty360.org or visit loyaltyexpo.com.
About Loyalty360
Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we've created a network of brands and technology providers representing some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer. Visit us at Loyalty360.org or follow us @Loyalty360.
