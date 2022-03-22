ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unimarket is pleased to announce that Loyola University Maryland, Inc. has recently implemented Unimarket's eProcurement+ solution. The Baltimore-based Jesuit liberal arts university chose Unimarket to help it simplify business processes and support the procurement needs of faculty and staff campus wide.
The cloud-based platform will help the university manage its entire procure-to-pay process, from purchasing through a catalog-driven Marketplace to the automated processing of invoices. Rolling up spend into a single platform, the Unimarket solution gives the university greater control over its procurement and accounts payable processes while empowering users to easily find and buy goods and services.
The eProcurement+ solution will integrate with the university's Ellucian Colleague ERP using Unimarket's Colleague Easy Connect Integration. Unimarket is the only eProcurement solution provider to offer an end-to-end Colleague integration that spans procurement, invoicing, and payment in real time.
"We are excited to partner with Unimarket as we roll out a new eProcurement platform tailored to our university's unique needs," says Nancy Wright, Assistant Director of Purchasing at Loyola.
"We were searching for an eProcurement partner who would closely collaborate with our team and offer a high level of customer service. Unimarket has more than met our expectations so far. Our teams have worked side by side to introduce a new platform to Loyola that will make it easier for my colleagues to budget and to purchase what they need."
"Unimarket made the implementation process as smooth as possible, particularly when it came to our Marketplace. Their team took care of all the technical details and testing during the supplier onboarding process, which made things much more straightforward for us. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Unimarket team and achieving new goals, including streamlining approval processes, automating workflows, and improving visibility over spend," says Wright.
Unimarket is proud to work with and meet the needs of mid-sized higher education institutions like Loyola University Maryland, says Darren Blakely, President Unimarket North America.
"Our team is thrilled to be partnering with Loyola to meet their procurement needs. We've really enjoyed working with their leadership team throughout the implementation process, and we can't wait to see how the new procurement platform will benefit employees and the organization as a whole," says Blakely.
"At Unimarket, our highly collaborative approach, intuitive platform, and Ellucian Colleague integration capabilities make us well equipped to assist mid-sized colleges and universities in unlocking new efficiencies. With less time spent on procurement, educators can spend more time on what they do best – teaching and inspiring the next generation of leaders."
About Unimarket
Unimarket makes procurement simple with an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that connects an extensive catalog-driven supplier marketplace with purchasing, invoice management, and card payment functions—all in one integrated platform. Founded in 2005, Unimarket is trusted by organizations from a diverse range of industries including higher education, healthcare, government, research, and financial services. For more information, visit unimarket.com or follow on Twitter @Unimarket, LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/unimarket, or Facebook at @UnimarketProcurement.
Media Contact
Kevin McHugh, Unimarket, +64 21 0888 1973, kevin.mchugh@unimarket.com
SOURCE Unimarket