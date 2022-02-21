BALTIMORE, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loyola University Maryland's Karson Institute for Race, Peace & Social Justice and the International Conference of Bishops are partnering to host "Politics, Prose & Peace: A Conversation with Dr. William Ruto, the Deputy President of Kenya," a special COMloquium that will be in person on Loyola's Evergreen campus and via livestream. The conversation will be held on Tuesday, March 1, from 5-7 p.m. in McGuire Hall.
Karsonya "Kaye" Wise Whitehead, Ph.D., founding director of the Karson Institute for Race, Peace & Social Justice will be in conversation with William Ruto, Ph.D., the Deputy President of Kenya, discussing the long arm of African and African American history; the precarious and changing state of the environment; the connections between peace and social justice; and what democracy looks like and how it is defined in both America and Kenya.
"The Karson Institute is committed to creating spaces to engage in conversations that link countries and communities together. We believe that we must be challenged to think about race, peace, and the global impact of climate change, using both a local and a global lens," said Whitehead. "To be in conversation with Deputy President Ruto, who has been a part of the political landscape in Kenya since 1992, and who has a background in plant ecology and the environment, we see this as a unique opportunity to brainstorm solutions to the critical issues that we are all facing. The world is a very small and like Dr. King once said, we are all connected in an 'inescapable network of mutuality.'"
This live discussion is part of the Karson Institute's ongoing COMloquium Series, which features monthly one-on-one intimate conversations with Whitehead and a selected guest to discuss relevant and timely issues around racial, social, and healing justice.
A Q&A will follow the discussion. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged. For more information about the event, visit the Karson Institute website.
Media Contact
Molly Robey, Loyola University Maryland, 410-617-1334, mkrobey@loyola.edu
SOURCE Loyola University Maryland