NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions ("LP") (NYSE: LPX) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results on Feb. 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT).
Earlier that morning, the company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. Hosting the call will be LP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer W. Bradley Southern and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alan Haughie.
To participate in the call, dial (855) 638-4813 (U.S.) or (704) 288-0619 (international) and enter the access code 9436623. The live webcast and accompanying presentation will be available to the public online in the Events and Presentations section of LP's Investor Relations website.
The webcast and presentation will be archived on LP's Investor Relations website. A replay of the conference call will also be available from Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. ET until Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. ET by calling (855) 859-2056 and entering the access code 9436623.
About LP Building Solutions
As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®, and LP Elements® Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.