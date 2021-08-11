IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrated design firm LPA Design Studios today announced the hire of life sciences veteran Isabel Mandujano as director of laboratory planning. In her new role, Mandujano will support LPA's growing work in life science facilities for corporate, pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients.
Mandujano has a long track record of creating innovative research and development facilities that support the larger goals of science and innovation. Throughout her career, she has worked with corporate clients to develop sustainable ground-up research and development facilities in established life science campuses, as well as transform existing retail and office space to laboratories that support emerging life science ecosystems.
"Isabel's extensive knowledge of life science design make her an invaluable resource for LPA as we continue to grow our science and technology portfolio," LPA CEO Wendy Rogers said. "There has been a significant growth in demand for life science space, as the industry rapidly expands to support medical innovations."
Mandujano advocates for a collaborative design process with laboratory managers and scientists to create high-performance laboratories that are inspiring, sustainable, functional and safe. She is a frequent speaker at industry events, with a passion for learning and sharing her knowledge in laboratory planning, technology and best practices.
"In my work as a lab planner, I aim to create inspiring spaces for scientists that promote creativity and collaboration," Mandujano said. "On every project, I believe that laboratory design can foster innovation."
Before joining LPA, Mandujano served as senior laboratory planner at an integrated firm specializing in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and food and beverage sectors.
"Isabel brings an incredible amount of knowledge about laboratory technology and research to LPA's practice," said Eric Jones, managing director at LPA. "I look forward to seeing her bring the latest innovations in lab planning to our clients."
Career highlights include the design of multiple life science tenant laboratories in a high-rise life sciences campus that helped establish a life science hub in a large Midwest city. In addition to developing state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, Mandujano worked closely with city officials to develop alternative code approvals for hazardous material management strategies in this unique building type.
Mandujano has experience in both professional and institutional lab design, creating research and educational laboratories. For the University of Texas at Tyler, she helped design a STEM business building in the heart of campus that became a focal point and community hub for the campus.
She holds a master's degree in architecture from Texas A&M University and a bachelor's degree in architecture from Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.
