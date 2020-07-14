ORANGE, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LRES Corporation, a real estate appraisal, valuations, and asset management company, has expanded its commercial services offering and added industry expert, Tina Suihkonen, as Senior Director of Commercial Services.
Ms. Suihkonen will lead LRES' commercial default services division and contribute to the company's overall success by providing nationwide commercial trustee and foreclosure services.
"I am thrilled to join the LRES team and am focused on bringing further service value to their commercial client base," states Ms. Suihkonen. "LRES is already a known leader in commercial valuations. With the addition of commercial trustee services to the LRES service offering, we can further fulfill LRES' client needs and expectations."
"We feel very fortunate to welcome Tina to the LRES team at a time when we are continually expanding our commercial services offering. Tina brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge, and we are confident that her positive impact will be immediately felt by our clients," states LRES President, Mark Johnson.
Ms. Suihkonen has been in the commercial trustee services industry for over twenty years and is recognized as a trusted leader in the commercial services space.
About LRES
Founded in 2001, LRES Corporation provides property valuations, REO asset management, HOA solutions and commercial foreclosure services for the mortgage and real estate industry.
At LRES, "We Hear You." Our team is committed to delivering superior service and customized, real-world solutions that help our clients effectively manage compliance and financial risks associated with property valuation and mortgage-related assets, and drive profitability.
Contact Info:
Jill Haro, LRES, 714.520.5737
marketing@lrescorp.com