NEWARK, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Motors, which seeks to set new standards for sustainable transportation with its advanced luxury EVs, today announced that Jonathan Butler has joined the company as Vice President, General Counsel, leading all aspects of Lucid's legal, compliance, and public policy functions.
With 17 years of legal experience in the automotive, technology, and global resourcing industries, Mr. Butler has vast expertise with commercial transactions, corporate governance, litigation, compliance, risk management, and issues related to intellectual property. He most recently spent eight years with Tesla as Deputy General Counsel. Prior to that, he spent over eight years with international law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in its litigation practice and its global sourcing & technology transactions practice.
"Jonathan is an exceptional addition to the Lucid team and will be key to fulfilling our mission to deliver the best possible electric vehicle experience," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors. "He will not only lead all of Lucid's efforts related to legal, compliance, and public policy, but will also be responsible for protecting Lucid's prodigious intellectual property and ensuring we remain ahead of the competition well into the future."
"Lucid has developed an incredible product based on cutting-edge engineering and technology, and its leadership team is top-notch," said Mr. Butler. "The company is poised to further disrupt the automotive industry, and I'm thrilled to join Lucid and help advance its goal to deliver the best EV experience."
Mr. Butler joins Lucid at an exceptionally exciting time as the company prepares to unveil the Lucid Air. In addition to the vehicle's final interior and exterior designs, new details on production specifications, available configurations, and pricing information will also be shared in the near future.
