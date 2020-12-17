Lucid Motors announced the opening of its newest retail location – the Lucid Studio in Miami at Brickell City Centre – on Saturday, December 19. The first of a network of Lucid Studios that will open on the East Coast of the United States over the next year – including the West Palm Beach Studio in early 2021, all Lucid Studios are designed to give customers the opportunity to experience Lucid’s advanced electric vehicle technology and reserve their own Lucid Air all-electric sedan.