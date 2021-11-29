A lucky Club Sycuan member and Chula Vista resident, Juan B. won a massive $1,157,041.04 jackpot while playing the Monopoly Money Grab slot machine at Sycuan Casino Resort.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A lucky Club Sycuan member and Chula Vista resident, Juan B. won a massive $1,157,041.04 jackpot while playing the Monopoly Money Grab slot machine at Sycuan Casino Resort.

"To be able to witness one of our guests win over a million dollars is truly an incredible experience," said Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. "The holiday season at Sycuan is always a very special time, but there's no better way to celebrate than when our guests win life-changing jackpots. A big congratulations to Juan and to all of the other winners we've had this year."

This December, Club Sycuan members have a chance to win a share of $240,000 in Slot FREEplay™ and prizes by participating in Sycuan's Winner Wonderland promotion. Every Tuesday in December, drawings take place at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with five winners every hour. Plus, at 10 p.m. one lucky winner will win a 2022 Lexus ES 300h each week.

For more information about Sycuan Casino Resort's exciting upcoming promotions, please visit sycuan.com/promotion/casino-promotions.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 38 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art outdoor pool venue with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

