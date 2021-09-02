BELLFLOWER, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Medicine Woman is excited to announce a brand new cannabis and apparel collaboration with former UFC World Champion Cody "No Love" Garbrandt. The line will include a variety of co-branded cannabis products such as pre-rolls, pre-roll packs, and pet products. Of course, they are offering some of their well known design aesthetics to the apparel range as well.
"We are super excited to be back working with UFC athletes and are excited for the partnership with Cody Garbrandt," the Burretts said.
Cody "No Love" Garbrandt is an American professional mixed martial artist, who currently competes in the bantamweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He's in alignment with The Medicine Woman's slogan of "Nothing but the Best."
"Luke and Charis have taken care of fighters for decades and I am excited to partner with them on apparel and cannabis products. I know money and fame won't change them and they are a breath of fresh air," Garbrandt said of the collaboration. "What I try to do in my life is exactly like their slogan - Nothing but the Best. I didn't get into mixed martial arts to be just a UFC fighter, I always visualized being a world champion. I love their products and I know they have premium products that we can get out to our fans. It's called The Medicine Woman for a reason - they are here to heal you."
Luke and Charis have decades long relationships and experience in action sports, fighting, Playboy and cannabis. The duo rose to fame with their iconic Silver Star Casting Company. This collaboration marks another exciting partnership for The Medicine Woman.
About The Medicine Woman
The Medicine Woman is committed to providing a full-spectrum of global plant medicines and destinations to benefit the health and wellness of our local communities. We are dedicated to giving our patients direct and safe access to the finest medicinal herbs from around the world, and to the compassionate care of California's finest herbal practitioners. We are committed to offering products whose integrity and quality we consider "Nothing but the Best," and we are seeking to revolutionize modern health care by providing natural, safe, effective and affordable remedies for our communities' healthcare needs. The Medicine Woman's core value is to educate our communities about the benefits of herbal medicine and other natural wellness based healthcare systems.
