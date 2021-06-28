RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earlier this week, pioneers in self-publishing, Lulu.com, started a new chapter by appointing the first female CEO in the company's history.
Lulu announced that Kathy Hensgen, former COO and President, has accepted the promotion to CEO of Lulu Press, Inc. As Chief Executive Officer she will continue to be responsible for the overall direction and future strategy of Lulu.
Under the direction of Hensgen, Lulu has achieved record-breaking growth numbers and successfully entered into the world of ecommerce fulfillment with the first and only print-on-demand plugin for printing and shipping books.
"I am excited for the opportunity to build on what we have accomplished here at Lulu and continue offering the best resources and support for authors and entrepreneurs around the globe," said Hensgen.
Hensgen brings more than 20 years of publishing and software experience to the role and has been instrumental in Lulu's rapid growth in the self-publishing market. In various roles over the last 11 years, Hensgen has helped guide the company to becoming a leader in self-publishing and ecommerce fulfillment, while supporting and empowering her colleagues along the way.
"We are so grateful Kathy has accepted the offer to become CEO. She knows this business inside and out. She was the driving force behind our recent successes in the world of ecommerce fulfillment, and we are confident she is the right person to take us into the future. We are extremely proud of her dedication to the Lulu team and look forward to seeing her excel in this new role," said Bob Young, Board Chair and former CEO of Lulu.
Lulu looks forward to continual progress and innovation with Hensgen at the helm and anticipates great things under her leadership. Bob Young will continue to do everything he can to ensure the growing success of the company as Chair of Lulu. To learn more about Lulu, please visit lulu.com.
