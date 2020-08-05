RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in North America, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
"I would like to thank our associates for their commitment, flexibility and dedication to providing outstanding service to our customers during these uncertain times," said President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Tyson. "As a result of their perseverance, and despite the headwinds of COVID-19 and its impacts on consumers, we delivered meaningful improvement in gross margin and effectively managed expenses to preserve liquidity and increase profitability. While comparable store sales declined 21.3% in in the quarter, execution against our strategic pillars helped deliver a $5.5 million increase in net income and a $2.9 million increase in Adjusted Operating Income compared to prior year. Our strong results would not have been possible without the contributions from all associates, and I am thankful to be a part of such a strong and dedicated team."
"We were encouraged by improving sales trends through the quarter as markets reopened and consumers began to more fully engage in home improvement projects," Tyson continued. "I am confident that our continued focus on our transformation plan and strategic pillars, including developing a strong people-centric, diverse and collaborative culture, will position us well for long-term success."
Second Quarter Results
Net sales in the second quarter of 2020 decreased $58 million, or 20.2%, to $230 million from the second quarter of 2019. Comparable store sales for the second quarter of 2020 were down 21.3% driven by the impact of COVID-19, but improved sequentially as the quarter progressed and improved compared to the previously reported quarter-to-date decline of approximately 30% through May 23. The Company opened two net new stores in the second quarter of 2020 bringing total store count to 422 as of June 30, 2020.
Gross profit decreased 14% in the second quarter of 2020 to $88 million from $102 million in the comparable period in 2019, including the 2019 positive impact of classification adjustments related to tariffs as shown in the tables that follow. Without this item, Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP measure) decreased approximately $13 million. Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) increased 309 basis points to 38.3% in the second quarter of 2020 from 35.2% in the second quarter of 2019 as margin enhancement efforts, Section 301 tariff exclusions and supply chain efficiency positively impacted results. Adjusted Gross Margin was also aided by a larger mix of higher-margin manufactured products, a lower mix of lower-margin installation labor sales, and reduced discounting in stores. These items were somewhat offset by a higher year-over-year inventory obsolescence charge and higher customer delivery costs associated with delivery promotions.
SG&A expense decreased 21% to $82 million in the second quarter of 2020 from the comparable period in 2019 but included certain costs in both periods related to investigations and lawsuits. Excluding these items as shown in the table that follows, Adjusted SG&A (a non-GAAP measure) decreased 17%, or $16 million, compared to the same period in the prior year. The reduction in Adjusted SG&A was primarily driven by lower advertising expense as the Company reduced its promotional cadence in response to COVID-19; lower payroll and benefits expense as the Company took steps to align staffing with demand levels while also implementing temporary salary reductions for corporate office personnel and the Board of Directors; and lower transaction- and business-related costs due to lower sales. The Company's focus on expense management, liquidity preservation measures and process efficiency helped deliver the year-over-year reduction in Adjusted SG&A in the quarter.
Operating income was $6 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to an operating loss of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted Operating Income (a non-GAAP measure) was $6.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, a year-over-year increase of over $2.9 million compared to adjusted operating income of $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by the work to enhance gross margin while also diligently managing expenses.
Income tax expense was $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to income tax expense of $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. The variability of our tax rate in 2020 reflects the timing of deductions and the CARES Act on our quarterly earnings.
Net income for the second quarter of 2020 increased $5.5 million to $2.6 million compared to a net loss of $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, while Adjusted Earnings (a non-GAAP measure) for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.0 million, a year-over-year increase of $2.2 million compared to Adjusted Earnings of $820 thousand for the second quarter of 2019.
Earnings per diluted share was $0.09 for the second quarter 2020 versus a loss per share of $0.10 in the year ago quarter. On an adjusted basis, second quarter earnings per diluted share increased $0.07 to $0.10 compared to an adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.03 for the second quarter of 2019.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $106 million for the year to date, inclusive of $70 million in the second quarter, an increase of $120 million over the equivalent period of the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by strong working capital management including adjusting inventory buying plans to reflect lower volumes of activity, and extending payment terms with vendors, landlords and other service providers, as well as growth in customer deposits, and reduced tariff and income tax receivables as cash payments were received during the second quarter. In addition, lower cash outflows related to legacy legal settlements and lower expenses aided the year-over-year comparison.
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $76 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility and $25 million outstanding under its FILO Term Loan. Collectively, this is a $19 million increase from the end of the fourth quarter 2019 while the cash and cash equivalents balance increased by $118 million. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $186 million in liquidity, comprised of $127 million of cash and cash equivalents and $59 million of availability under the Credit Agreement.
COVID-19 Update
The second quarter of 2020 was significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Company remained focused on serving its customers while keeping the health and safety of employees' and customers' paramount. The Company operated in a variety of operating models (fully open, curbside-pickup, online) during the quarter and utilized safety measures such as personal protective equipment for employees and customers. Additional measures included contact-free and appointment-based engagement with customers, adding barriers at registers and social distancing signage and guidelines to stores. These practices were implemented to comply with state and local ordinances along with recommendations from the CDC and State Boards of Health. By early July, 98% of stores were fully open, with less than 10 operating by appointment only. Only one store remained closed since the onset of the pandemic due to a unique store design while others closed periodically as warranted by market conditions. As reported in the Company's first quarter earnings release, quarter-to-date comparable store sales were down approximately 30% through the week ended May 23. Improving performance in June resulted in a negative 21.3% comparable store sales for the full quarter.
Throughout the quarter, the Company leveraged strategic investments in digital capabilities made over the past 18 months, including the Floor Finder and Picture It! tools, to serve customers at LLFlooring.com. Web traffic has increased meaningfully, particularly when store showrooms had limited availability. The Company has also expanded availability of online flooring samples and extended hours for voice and click-to-chat customer support, while also continuing to offer curbside store pickup and enhanced home-delivery options.
In April, as a result of reduced demand and the changes in operating models due to COVID-19, the Company temporarily furloughed a number of store associates and reduced operating hours in its distribution centers. As demand returned through the quarter, the Company recalled associates, and as of late June, had invited all furloughed employees back to work and had returned to normal operations in its distribution centers. The Company implemented a range of other measures to increase financial flexibility and maintain agility during this challenging time. As a result of improved business trends, the temporary reduction in all salaried corporate employees' and Board of Directors' compensation ended effective July 1, 2020.
Liquidity Update
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had liquidity of approximately $186 million, consisting of excess availability under its Credit Agreement of $59 million, and cash and cash equivalents of $127 million. This represents an increase in liquidity of $55 million from March 31, 2020. In addition, the Company's debt balance as of June 30, 2020 was $101 million, unchanged since amending the Credit Agreement on April 17.
As previously announced, on April 17, 2020, the Company amended its Credit Agreement to increase total availability under the Senior Secured Credit Facilities from $200 million to $237.5 million, and increased the advance rate against inventory under the borrowing base. This amendment expires August 30, 2020. The current credit agreement maturity remains March 2024 and contains no financial covenants, except for a fixed charge coverage ratio if borrowings exceed 90% of availability.
Based on what we know today about the impact of COVID-19, the Company believes that cash flows from operations, together with the liquidity under its Credit Agreement, provides sufficient liquidity to navigate the current environment.
Section 301 Tariffs
On November 7, 2019, the U.S. Trade Representative granted a retroactive exclusion on certain "click" vinyl and engineered products imported from China. The Company is monitoring the expiration of this exclusion currently slated for August 7, 2020. Should the tariff exclusion not be extended, there would be an impact to cash flow related to future product purchases, but the impact to gross margin will be delayed based primarily on the flow of inventory.
2020 Outlook
As previously announced on April 20, 2020, the Company withdrew its annual financial guidance that was initially provided on February 25, 2020. The uncertainty surrounding the duration and extent of the impact of COVID-19 makes it uniquely challenging to accurately forecast future financial performance, and as such, the Company is not providing financial guidance at this time.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators is one of North America's leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with 422 stores as of June 30, 2020. The Company features more than 400 varieties of floors in the latest styles, including waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile and cork flooring. Additionally, Lumber Liquidators provides a wide selection of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement, install and maintain new floors. Every location is staffed with flooring experts who can provide advice, pro services and installation options for all of Lumber Liquidators' products, much of which is in stock and ready for delivery.
The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these statements, which speak only as of the dates on which such statements are made, except as may be required under the federal securities laws. Information regarding these and other additional risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Item 1A, "Risk Factors," section of the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Non-GAAP and Other Information
To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted SG&A; (ii) Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of net sales; (iii) Adjusted Operating Income; (iv) Adjusted Operating Margin; (v) Adjusted Earnings; and (vi) Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental measures may vary from, and may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures by other companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance and, in certain cases, to determine incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors. The presented non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that management does not believe reflect the Company's core operating performance, which include regulatory and legal settlements and associated legal and operating costs, changes in antidumping and countervailing duties, as such items are outside the control of the Company or are due to their inherent unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring or non-cash nature.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
126,737
$
8,993
Merchandise Inventories
248,722
286,369
Prepaid Expenses
8,544
8,288
Deposit for Legal Settlement
21,500
21,500
Tariff Recovery Receivable
18,285
27,025
Other Current Assets
5,545
6,938
Total Current Assets
429,333
359,113
Property and Equipment, net
96,864
98,733
Operating Lease Right-of-Use
121,544
121,796
Goodwill
9,693
9,693
Other Assets
7,046
6,674
Total Assets
$
664,480
$
596,009
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable
$
68,516
$
59,827
Customer Deposits and Store Credits
55,492
41,571
Accrued Compensation
11,506
11,742
Sales and Income Tax Liabilities
9,722
7,225
Accrual for Legal Matters and Settlements - Current
62,786
67,471
Operating Lease Liabilities - Current
36,740
31,333
Other Current Liabilities
23,998
18,937
Total Current Liabilities
268,760
238,106
Other Long-Term Liabilities
15,708
13,757
Operating Lease Liabilities - Long-Term
101,131
100,470
Deferred Tax Liability
921
426
Credit Agreement
101,000
82,000
Total Liabilities
487,520
434,759
Stockholders' Equity:
Common Stock ($0.001 par value; 35,000 shares authorized; 30,161 and 29,959
30
30
Treasury Stock, at cost (1,309 and 1,245 shares, respectively)
(142,752)
(142,314)
Additional Capital
219,618
218,616
Retained Earnings
101,372
86,498
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(1,308)
(1,580)
Total Stockholders' Equity
176,960
161,250
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
664,480
$
596,009
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Sales
Net Merchandise Sales
$
210,055
$
250,658
$
448,837
$
488,557
Net Services Sales
20,229
37,909
48,821
66,230
Total Net Sales
230,284
288,567
497,658
554,787
Cost of Sales
Cost of Merchandise Sold
125,953
157,801
266,699
309,226
Cost of Services Sold
16,039
28,279
37,696
49,463
Total Cost of Sales
141,992
186,080
304,395
358,689
Gross Profit
88,292
102,487
193,263
196,098
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
82,288
103,864
178,495
200,896
Operating Income (Loss)
6,004
(1,377)
14,768
(4,798)
Other Expense
1,142
1,068
2,024
2,358
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
4,862
(2,445)
12,744
(7,156)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
2,223
411
(2,130)
624
Net Income (Loss)
$
2,639
$
(2,856)
$
14,874
$
(7,780)
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share—Basic
$
0.09
$
(0.10)
$
0.52
$
(0.27)
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share—Diluted
$
0.09
$
(0.10)
$
0.51
$
(0.27)
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
28,831
28,692
28,776
28,669
Diluted
28,892
28,692
28,889
28,669
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Income (Loss)
$
14,874
$
(7,780)
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss):
Depreciation and Amortization
8,934
8,599
Deferred Income Taxes Provision
495
71
Stock-Based Compensation Expense
966
2,415
Provision for Inventory Obsolescence Reserves
1,574
626
(Gain) Loss on Disposal of Fixed Assets
(827)
50
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
Merchandise Inventories
35,897
12,883
Accounts Payable
9,150
(4,729)
Customer Deposits and Store Credits
13,921
2,652
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
10,330
(3,557)
Accrual for Legal Matters and Settlements
148
4,575
Payments for Legal Matters and Settlements
(4,833)
(33,725)
Deferred Rent Payments
5,813
—
Other Assets and Liabilities
9,225
3,828
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
105,667
(14,092)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of Property and Equipment
(7,212)
(8,907)
Other Investing Activities
949
64
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(6,263)
(8,843)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Borrowings on Credit Agreement
45,000
63,000
Payments on Credit Agreement
(26,000)
(38,500)
Other Financing Activities
(637)
(1,074)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
18,363
23,426
Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash and Cash Equivalents
(23)
671
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
117,744
1,162
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
8,993
11,565
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
126,737
$
12,727
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating and financing activities:
Tenant Improvement Allowance for Leases
$
(611)
$
(146)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands, except percentages)
Items impacting gross margin with comparisons to the prior-year period include:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
(dollars in thousands)
(dollars in thousands)
Gross Profit, as reported (GAAP)
$
88,292
38.3
%
$
102,487
35.5
%
$
193,263
38.8
%
$
196,098
35.3
%
HTS Classification Adjustments 1
—
—
%
(779)
(0.3)
%
—
—
%
(779)
(0.1)
%
Sub-Total Items Above
—
—
%
(779)
(0.3)
%
—
—
%
(779)
(0.1)
%
Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP
$
88,292
38.3
%
$
101,708
35.2
%
$
193,263
38.8
%
$
195,319
35.2
%
________________________
1
Represents classification adjustments related to the HTS duty categorization in prior periods during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
Items impacting SG&A with comparisons to the prior-year period include:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
% Sales
$
% Sales
$
% Sales
$
% Sales
(dollars in thousands)
(dollars in thousands)
SG&A, as reported (GAAP)
$
82,288
35.7
%
$
103,864
36.0
%
$
178,495
35.9
%
$
200,896
36.2
%
(Recovery) Accrual for Legal
(500)
(0.2)
%
4,750
1.6
%
(500)
(0.1)
%
4,575
0.8
%
Legal and Professional Fees3
995
0.4
%
1,017
0.4
%
1,788
0.4
%
2,995
0.5
%
Sub-Total Items above
495
0.2
%
5,767
2.0
%
1,288
0.3
%
7,570
1.3
%
Adjusted SG&A (a non-GAAP
$
81,793
35.5
%
$
98,097
34.0
%
$
177,207
35.6
%
$
193,326
34.9
%
________________________
2
This amount represents a $0.5 million insurance recovery in the second quarter of 2020 of legal fees related to certain significant legal action. A $4.75 million expense was recorded in the second quarter of 2019 for the Kramer employment case and certain Related Laminate Matters, which is described more fully in Note 7 to the condensed consolidated financial statements filed in the June 30, 2020 10-Q.
3
Represents charges to earnings related to our defense of certain significant legal actions during the period. This does not include all legal costs incurred by the Company.
Items impacting operating income (loss) and operating margin with comparisons to the prior-year period include:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
$
% of Sales
(dollars in thousands)
(dollars in thousands)
Operating Income (Loss), as reported
$
6,004
2.6
%
$
(1,377)
(0.5)
%
$
14,768
3.0
%
$
(4,798)
(0.9)
%
Gross Margin Items:
HTS Classification Adjustments 1
—
—
%
(779)
(0.3)
%
—
—
%
(779)
(0.1)
%
Gross Margin Subtotal
—
—
%
(779)
(0.3)
%
—
—
%
(779)
(0.1)
%
SG&A Items:
(Recovery) Accrual for Legal Matters
(500)
(0.2)
%
4,750
1.6
%
(500)
(0.1)
%
4,575
0.8
%
Legal and Professional Fees3
995
0.4
%
1,017
0.4
%
1,788
0.3
%
2,995
0.5
%
SG&A Subtotal
495
0.2
%
5,767
2.0
%
1,288
0.2
%
7,570
1.3
%
Adjusted Operating Income (a non-
$
6,499
2.8
%
$
3,611
1.2
%
$
16,056
3.2
%
$
1,993
0.3
%
________________________
1,2,3 See the Gross Profit and SG&A sections above for more detailed explanations of these individual items.
Items impacting earnings per diluted share with comparisons to the prior-year periods include:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(dollars in thousands,
(dollars in thousands,
Net Income (Loss), as reported (GAAP)
$
2,639
$
(2,856)
$
14,874
$
(7,780)
Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share (GAAP)
$
0.09
$
(0.10)
$
0.51
$
(0.27)
Gross Margin Items:
HTS Classification Adjustments 1
—
(576)
—
(576)
Gross Margin Subtotal
—
(576)
—
(576)
SG&A Items:
(Recovery) Accrual for Legal Matters and Settlements2
(369)
3,510
(369)
3,381
Legal and Professional Fees 3
735
742
1,321
2,213
SG&A Subtotal
366
4,252
952
5,594
Adjusted Earnings (Loss)
$
3,005
$
820
$
15,826
$
(2,762)
Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share (a non-GAAP measure)
$
0.10
$
0.03
$
0.55
$
(0.10)
________________________
1,2,3 See the Gross Profit and SG&A sections above for more detailed explanations of these individual items. These items have been tax affected at the Company's federal statutory rate of 26.1%.