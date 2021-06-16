Lumen Bioscience discovers, develops, and manufactures biologic drugs for several prevalent, worldwide diseases—many of which currently lack any effective treatments. The company’s unique drug development and manufacturing platform offers the potential to transform the biologics industry through increased speed, mass-market scale, and exponentially lower costs than current approaches. For more information visit lumen.bio

Lumen Bioscience discovers, develops, and manufactures biologic drugs for several prevalent, worldwide diseases—many of which currently lack any effective treatments. The company’s unique drug development and manufacturing platform offers the potential to transform the biologics industry through increased speed, mass-market scale, and exponentially lower costs than current approaches. For more information visit lumen.bio

 By Lumen Bioscience

SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Bioscience, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing biologic drugs for highly prevalent diseases, announced today it has entered into a research collaboration with Novo Nordisk to evaluate the  use of Lumen's unique drug development and manufacturing platform in Novo Nordisk's research and development activities within obesity and other metabolic disorders.

The collaboration builds on previously published research pointing to a diversity of relevant biology within the gastrointestinal tract that can potentially be modulated with therapeutic proteins. Lumen's unique spirulina-based drug development environment unlocks the potential of orally delivered biologic drugs by manufacturing them with the scalability and affordability more typical of small-molecule drugs.

"Novo Nordisk is a world leading metabolic disease company, and we are thrilled that they share our enthusiasm for new strategies for delivering oral biologics," said Brian Finrow, Lumen's CEO. "This collaboration brings the best of two worlds together: Lumen's expertise in large-scale, affordable manufacturing of orally delivered biologic drugs and Novo Nordisk's expertise in the clinical development and commercialization of treatments for cardiometabolic disease."

The initial stages of the research collaboration will take place over approximately one year. During this period Lumen and Novo Nordisk will jointly develop and evaluate the bioactivity of metabolically relevant molecules produced and delivered using spirulina.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Lumen 

Lumen Bioscience discovers, develops, and manufactures biologic drug candidates for prevalent, worldwide diseases—many of which currently lack any effective treatments. The company's unique drug development and manufacturing platform offers the potential to transform the biologics industry through increased speed, mass-market scale, and exponentially lower costs than current approaches. Lumen's clinical pipeline includes investigational biologic drugs for C. difficile infection, inflammatory bowel disease, Covid-19, norovirus, and traveler's diarrhea. For more information, visit: www.lumen.bio.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-bioscience-and-novo-nordisk-enter-into-research-collaboration-to-explore-novel-strategies-to-deliver-oral-biologics-for-cardiometabolic-disease-301313338.html

SOURCE Lumen Bioscience

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.