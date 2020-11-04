Highlights - Reported Net Income of $366 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to reported Net Income of $302 million for the third quarter 2019. Excluding Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items, reported Net Income of $430 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $328 million for the third quarter 2019 - Diluted EPS was $0.34 for the third quarter 2020, compared to $0.28 per share for the third quarter 2019. Excluding Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items, Diluted EPS was $0.40 per share for the third quarter 2020, compared to $0.31 per share for the third quarter 2019 - Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $2.190 billion for the third quarter 2020, excluding $78 million of Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items - Generated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $1.794 billion for the third quarter 2020 - Generated Free Cash Flow of $917 million for the third quarter 2020, excluding $111 million of cash paid for Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items - Achieved approximately $730 million of annualized run-rate Adjusted EBITDA cost transformation savings against the three-year goal of $800 million to $1 billion