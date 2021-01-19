- Lumentum to acquire Coherent in a $5.7 billion cash and stock transaction - Brings together highly complementary, best-in-class portfolios and teams to accelerate photonic innovation, and significantly expands Lumentum's penetration of the more than $10 billion market for lasers and photonics outside of communications and 3D sensing - Expected to deliver more than $150 million in annual run-rate synergies within 24 months of transaction close, and be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share during the first full year after closing - Lumentum and Coherent announce strong preliminary financial results - The companies to host conference call today at 5:30 A.M. PT / 8:30 A.M. ET