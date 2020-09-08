SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced its participation at key industry events over the next couple months. Lumentum will present on technological advancements and display its broad portfolio of advanced products and solutions addressing the 3D sensing and laser micromachining and macromaterials processing markets.
About the Events:
China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) 2020: – September 9 – 11, 2020 in Shenzhen, China at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center at stand #2D47, Hall #2. In its 22nd year, CIOE presents the entire optoelectronic ecosystem including information communications, laser, infrared, precision optics, optoelectronic sensor, and photonic innovations. For its debut at CIOE, Lumentum will highlight various 3D sensing solutions with co-development partners at the booth.
AutoSens Brussels 2020: – September 14 – 17, 2020 at the Lumentum booth in a virtual event. Created by engineers, for engineers, the international AutoSens conference and exhibition addresses challenges, opportunities, and overall provides the perfect backdrop for the continuation of technical discussion concerning the future of vehicle perception technology. Lumentum will display its portfolio of next-generation 3D sensing solutions for the automotive industry.
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – 3:20 pm – 3:50 pm GMT+1
Lumentum Tech Forum: "How Can the Latest Generation of High Power VCSEL Chips Address the Challenges of Automotive LiDAR Systems?"
Speaker: Thomas Sommer, Lumentum Sales Manager, EMEA
SENSOR CHINA Expo & Conference: – September 23 – 25, 2020 in Shanghai, China at the Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Sourcing. As one of the top sensor events in Asia, this conference meets the current market demand and industry development trends and provides a platform for inter-industry chain communication and exchange. Lumentum will deliver a presentation on solutions for next-generation 3D sensing applications.
Thursday, September 24, 2020 – 1:55 pm - 2:20 pm CST
"Multi-junction and Addressable VCSELs for 3D Sensing Applications"
Speaker: Chao Ji, Lumentum Field Application Engineer, Global Sales
Advanced Laser Application Workshop (ALAW) 2020: – September 28 – October 1, 2020 at a virtual Lumentum booth. In its 27th year, the annual ALAW conference brings together industry experts, renowned keynote speakers, suppliers, manufacturers, and innovative technologies. Lumentum will highlight its high-power fiber lasers with industry-leading brightness for a wide variety of applications including cutting, welding, and additive manufacturing.
About Lumentum
Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.
