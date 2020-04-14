LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin, creator of personalized skincare regimens for men, today announces its expansion into hair and body products. Lumin now offers men's shampoo, conditioner, scalp treatment and body wash in addition to its popular assortment of skin management products.
Perfectly in line with the brand's dedication to providing men with top-quality grooming products at a fraction of their competitor's prices, the Lumin team took no shortcuts in developing their hair and body collection. Lumin's shampoo and conditioner, for example, each offer a Keratin-rich formula proven to clean, restore, and moisturize hair while using organic oils with anti-thinning, dandruff-combatting properties. The Advanced Repair Scalp Treatment exfoliates the scalp and protects against environmental factors; last but not least, Lumin's Clarifying Body Wash is infused with aloe vera, tea tree, and jojoba oil to replenish and revitalize skin.
"Our top priority has always been to help our customers put their best faces forward—literally—at a fair price," said Richard Hong, Co-Founder at Lumin. "When your skin looks great, you can't help but feel great. Following the incredible response we've received to our skincare offering, we are thrilled to bring our customers the same results in the form of premium upgrades to their shower sets."
Lumin's new shampoo, conditioner, scalp treatment and body wash are now available at www.luminskin.com, and all are available in both one-time purchase and subscription-based formats. Individually, customers can purchase Lumin's shampoo for $12, conditioner for $10, scalp treatment for $15, and body wash for $10. When customers sign up to receive bimonthly replenishments of Lumin's hair & body offerings, they'll receive 20% in savings with rates ranging from $8-$12.
"Our core customer is, simply put, a guy that takes care of himself," said Darwish Gani, Co-Founder at Lumin. "He tends to eat right, make time to exercise, and is thoughtful in the way that he presents himself. We launched Lumin with a goal of creating a community where men can get excited about discussing and sharing their wellness routines. One of our favorite aspects of launching this company has been hearing from our customers about how our skincare items have changed their lives; we can't wait to see what they think of our new hair and body products."
Upon noticing that existing brands were failing to educate men about skincare, entrepreneurs Darwish Gani and Richard Hong founded Lumin in 2018. In less than a year, Lumin built a dedicated community of hundreds of thousands of consumers across 40 countries worldwide who have embraced the brand's personalized formulas, simplified shopping experience, and noticeable results. Today, Gani and Hong are expanding Lumin's presence into other areas of men's grooming.
These new items join Lumin's collection of renowned skincare products including their No-Nonsense Charcoal Cleanser, Premium-Grade Moisturizing Balm, Reload Exfoliating Rub, After Hours Recovery Oil, Anti-Wrinkle Defense, Dark Circle Defense, Anti-Fatigue Eye Patch, Charcoal Cleansing Pore Strip, Eye De-Puffer, Hydrating Mist Spray, and Intensive Repair Face Mask.
At less than two years old, Lumin has sold hundreds of thousands of its men's wellness products to loyal customers around the globe. The company has consistently projected eight-figure revenues, and in 2019 grew by more than 50%. Lumin is backed by notable investors including Gradient Ventures and Base10 Partners as well as notable founders of leading consumer companies such as Thrive Market, TicketMonster (TMON), and BarkBox.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, Lumin is currently offering 15% off all one-time purchases when customers use the code "GIVE15GET15" at checkout. 15% of these sales will be extended to Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund.
About Lumin
In an effort to educate men about skincare through high-quality, approachable products, Los Angeles-headquartered Lumin was founded in 2018 by Darwish Gani and Richard Hong. Designed specifically for men's skin, Lumin's formulas were developed in South Korea and consist entirely of natural ingredients. Lumin's full collection of face, hair, and body products can be purchased individually, in sets, and in subscription formats online at www.luminskin.com.
Media Contact:
Casey McDonald
The Lead PR
casey@theleadpr.com
212.584.5668