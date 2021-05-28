SARASOTA, Fla., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luminary Medical Group is welcoming yet another provider to the team, Shelly Chvotzkin, DO, FACOOG. With the exciting addition of Dr. Chvotzkin, Luminary Medical Group is able to expand their extensive list of quality services in and around the greater area of Sarasota and Manatee Counties!
Luminary Medical Group was founded only two years ago, in 2019, by Cary L. Dunn, M.D. – A Board Certified Dermatologist and Fellowship trained Mohs Surgeon. Having currently established 13 locations since then, Luminary Medical Group offers dermatology, general neurology, primary care, and now gynecology.
Shelly Chvotzkin, DO, FACOOG is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist who completed a general surgery internship followed by her residency in OB/GYN at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Having over 10 years in practice, Dr. Chvotzkin is a highly experienced physician who will be able to provide the patients of Luminary Medical Group with the upmost care.
Choosing the right OB/GYN is an important decision in a woman's life that Dr. Chvotzkin understands quite well. Her services include, but aren't limited to, adolescent to post-menopausal care, preventative care, cancer screenings, menopause and hormone replacement, endometriosis, fibroids, contraceptives, and STD screenings.
"I truly enjoy caring for women in all stages of their lives, and I can't wait to do so as a part of the Luminary team!" - Dr. Chvotzkin
For more information regarding Luminary Medical Group and Luminary Provider Shelly Chvotzkin, DO, FACOOG, visit LuminaryMedicalGroup.com
